Hilaria Baldwin Says Growing Up Multicultural Was Difficult

Bostonian “White Girl” Hillary “Hilaria” Baldwin Still Justifies Her Spanish heritage scandal attacking critics who “devalue” her courageous choice to be “fluid” and multicultural.

“We can all organize our individual expressions of our cultures, languages, who we love, what we believe in, how we dress, we present,” wrote the 37-year-old wife of Alec Baldwin. long Instagram post Thursday.

The mother of six who admitted late last year: “Yes, I’m a white girl” from Boston after being accused of being a fake Spanish, said people had to either “accept” the organized character and move on, “be curious and want to learn” or “connect and find similarities to identify with”.

“What they shouldn’t do is devalue,” she insisted, complaining that “it can be difficult to belong” when you identify as multicultural.

“You’re constantly going back and forth, trying to be more this or more that,” wrote Hilaria, née Hillary Hayward-Thomas.

“You feel like you have to explain why you are the way you are, trying to fit into a world of labels when there might not be one that defines you perfectly.

“You will never quite fit in because the other parts of you shape and influence all of your parts,” she wrote.

“It’s not a switch that cleanly turns a sliding dial that simply moves through a rainbow of colors,” she said.

Baldwin “must have learned” all of this the hard way “through a very painful experience.”

“You are able-bodied, worthy and you don’t need to explain or get into the uncomfortable ‘prove it’ conversation,” she said, clearly referring to getting scammed online for videos. showing her speaking with a strong Spanish accent and pretending to forget a single English word.

“You don’t owe this to anyone. We need to normalize the fact that we are all unique – our culture, our languages, our sexual orientations, our religions, our political beliefs are ALLOWED TO BE FLUID,” she wrote.

She insisted that her public attacks had taught her “that a lot of people identify” with the multicultural feeling.

“So if you are in pain, know that a group of lovers sees your validity and your belonging. We love and accept you as you are, ”she wrote.

“You don’t have to be this and that, change, dance to someone else’s drum beat. You can be 100% yourself all the time,” she wrote.

“Ebb & Flow, in your brilliant fluidity, like your very legitimate you. “

Baldwin said his post was inspired by a “very special experience” with his bourgeois family where they “spoke about how we grew up, our languages, our multi and very valuable cultures.”

“We discussed belonging and how there are people who want to deny others their right to belong,” she said of the cat, the first time she saw her. family in two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Her husband, Alec, who stood up for her throughout the day, was one of more than 11,500 people who liked the post on Friday morning.