Johnstown’s summer concert series kicks off Thursday





JOHNSTOWN Johnstown’s midsummer concert series is scheduled to begin Thursday with Becca Frame & the Tall Boys at the Charles Jenner Memorial Bandshell in West Main Street Park. The concert begins at 7:00 p.m. and the following concerts in the series will take place on consecutive Thursdays. In the event of rain, the shows will take place inside the St. Johns Episcopal Church adjacent to the park. Since its inception in 2018, the free concert series has been presented by the Johnstown Citizens Band, but this year it is managed by Johnstown Arts & Music Inc., a new non-profit organization. Participants are urged to adhere to public health guidelines and those who are not vaccinated should plan to wear masks, especially when performing in a room. For outdoor shows, participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Here is an overview of the programming of the series: Thursday: Becca Frame & The Tall Boys, a soul rock band from the North Catskills. Local acoustic guitarist / composer Dominic Orlando will open. July 22: Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones, an award-winning rockabilly band from the Hudson Valley. Singer-songwriter Warren Sieme will open. July 29: Sean Rowe, internationally renowned singer-songwriter. Singer-songwriter Reese Fulmer will open. August 5: Paula Bradley and Kevin Maul, an American acoustic duo. A Caroga Lake Music Festival ensemble will open. To learn more about the Johnstown Midsummer Concert Series, visit Johnstown Arts & Music on Facebook or email Series Coordinator Bill Ackerbauer at [email protected]. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: Entertainment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailygazette.com/2021/07/09/johnstown-summer-concert-series-to-kick-off-thursday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos