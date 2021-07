5 toxic girlfriends from Bollywood movies that no man would want out in real life

Bollywood has a serious problem with glorifying toxic relationships which mostly ends in the couple being tortured by each other and finally patching up and riding together in the sunset at the end. In real life however, happy endings are quite different.

Viacom 18 Films While there has been a lot of talk about Bollywood boyfriends who are real morons (have you also thought of Kabir Singh?), No one talks about the toxic girlfriends that Hindi movies have given us. Most of these female characters end up winning the guy over, but some are rightfully dumped by their partners who have had enough.

Instagram Here are some of the most annoying girlfriends, wives or fiancés in Bollywood movies who have proven to be the worst partners that no man would want to be with in real life: 1. Taani from The Lord does not die for me Jodi

Yash Raj Films Aside from the fact that she was cheating on her husband, with her husband she was just too superficial and ungrateful. She falls in love with a teasing shower with a horrible sartorial sense instead of her very supportive and caring husband. 2. Tanu from Tanu marries Manu

Eros International These are pretty obvious. She led Manu even after rejecting him and having a boyfriend next door. She was indecisive, rude and selfish. We don’t know what made Madhavan choose her both times. 3. Ruchika (Chiku) from Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

Viacom 18 Films Chiku was boring AF. She invades her boyfriend’s privacy to find her ex on social media, talks behind her back to her girlfriends and lies about her best friend, which clearly makes her boyfriend uncomfortable. Also, what’s going on with all this chatter? 4. Natasha from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Eros International We wouldn’t wish a nagging and complaining Natasha to be the girlfriend of our worst enemy. It was a buzzkill that interrupted her bachelorette trip with her fiancés because she became suspicious of him after seeing him talking to another girl on the video call. I mean, seriously. Kabir ultimately calls off the engagement. Good for him. 5. Karishma from Hasee Toh Phasee

Dharma productions Whenever she got mad at her boyfriend, Karishmas’ only weapon was threatening to dump him. She expects a lot from him and instead of speaking like an adult, she told him to break up with him because she knew he wouldn’t let go of the relationship. Really mature, Karishma!

