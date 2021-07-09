Entertainment
“Golden Girls” actor battled cancer, reports show
Actor Vennera chick, known for his frequent role as Enrique Mas in “Golden girls“died, according to reports. He was 74 years old.
His daughter Nicky Vennera confirmed that the actor died at his Burbank home on Wednesday after battling lung cancer, according to reports from Deadline and The Hollywood reporter.
The actor was born in Herkimer, New York, but later moved from the East Coast to California to study theater at the Pasadena Playhouse, according to IMDb.
Vennera’s acting career took off in the 1970s after taking on several television roles before being cast for the 1978 disco film “Thank God, it’s Fridaylike the dancing car, wearing Marv Gomez leather. He performed alongside Donna Summer and Valerie Landsburg.
After “It’s Friday,” Vennera got a lot more TV appearances, including pop-ups on shows like “Vega $”, “Diff’rent Strokesand “The Karate Kid.” In 1989, Vennera landed a role on the NBC sitcom “The Golden Girls” which starred Bea Arthur, Betty Blanche, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty. For three episodes, Vennera portrayed Mas, a TV reporter with a healthy ego and the boss of White’s Rose when she was looking for a second job.
‘Golden Girls’ at 35: 5 Ways The Classic Sitcom Was Ahead Of Its Time
In the late ’90s, Vennera embraced the dubbing medium, bringing beloved cartoon characters to life like “The True Adventures of Johnny Quest,” “Cow and Chicken,” Steven spielberg‘s “Animaniacs” and “Pinky and the Brain”. In 2002 and 2004, he voiced the character of Ferret in the WB children’s cartoon “Static Shock”.
After:Steven Spielberg to direct “multiple feature films” for Netflix under new production deal
According to IMDB, Vennera was a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the voting body for the AcademyAwards.
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2021/07/09/chick-vennera-actor-golden-girls-dies/7912368002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]