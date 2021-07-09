Families sue Universal Orlando after actor makes white power OK gesture while posing with daughters





ORLANDO, Florida Two families are suing Universal Orlando after separate incidents in which an actor playing the villainous Ugly Me character Gru made a racist hand gesture while posing for photos and videos with biracial children. The civil rights lawsuit was filed on behalf of two girls, aged 5 and 6 at the time of the photos, in Orange County Ninth Judicial Circuit Court on June 23. The complaint lists Universal Orlando as the defendant. [TRENDING: 1 dead in crash with ambulance | DeSantis parts with Trump | Arrest in country club triple slaying] A d The OK hand gesture has been defined as a sign used to indicate hatred by the American Anti-Defamation League. The trial listed several high-profile hate crimes in which suspects shifted the hand gesture, including the riots at the United States Capitol on January 6. According to the lawsuit, a documented incident occurred on March 23, 2019, when a 6-year-old girl named JZ in the document attended a breakfast at Universals Loews Royal Pacific Resort and posed for a photo and video with a dressed person. in Gru’s costume. The actor put a hand on his shoulder while displaying the OK hate symbol, according to the photo provided by the families. The hand gesture was exhibited for a long time on the biracial child’s shoulder, the family lawyers wrote. The 6-year-old then printed a screenshot of the video to take to school for a project and was humiliated when told she couldn’t display it for her class because of the hand gesture in the pictures, according to the lawsuit. A d In February 2019, a person dressed as Gru did the same to another 5-year-old girl, called HR in the lawsuit, at the Universal Orlando theme park. A spokesperson for Universal confirmed in October 2019 that the actor had been fired but did not disclose the employee’s name. The families say Universal Orlando has refused to reveal the actor behind Gru’s character and for civil rights violations. Both families say the girls suffered mental anguish, loss of dignity, humiliation, embarrassment and other emotional turmoil as a result of the incidents. The lawsuit claims Universal Orlando violated the Florida Civil Rights Act of 1992. The families are claiming more than $ 30,000 in damages.

