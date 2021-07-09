Editorial: We hope to see you at the Foire des Appalaches | Editorials





Back in full force next month, the 95th Annual Farm Days & Family Ways-themed Appalachian Fair features tasty food, fun rides and great entertainment, and we can’t wait for it. Only COVID-19 and World War II stood in the way of the fair, and after a year of hiatus, its return promises record turnouts. The Gray Exhibition Center will be open August 23-28 with a lineup of musical artists including a number of popular Christian acts. Fair director Phil Booher said one of those acts would be Casting Crowns, a Grammy and Dove-winning group whose hits include Who Am I and Only Jesus. Casting Crowns will perform on August 26 at 8 p.m. on the Main Stage. Were doing something a little different this year with two contemporary Christian acts, Booher said. We’re trying to see who’s up and coming. We ask what people want to see and who we can afford. The James H. Drew exhibition returns halfway this year with its rides and games. Booher said Drew will also have daily specials, including unlimited $ 15 rides on August 24. The Drew Exhibition has hosted fairs and festivals across the country since March. People are looking to get out, Booher said. The fair will begin its entertainment on August 23 with a return of the Army Golden Knights parachute team, which has been performing at the exhibition center since 1994. The team will also present 30-minute shows on both evenings. following, each starting at 7 p.m. Jameson Rodgers opens the Main Stages musical show on August 23. He is known for his hits Some Girls and Cold Beer Calling My Name. His opening act will be Tyler Booth. Other performances, which will begin nightly at 8 p.m. on the main stage, include Larry Fleet, whose hits include Where I Find God and Workin Hard on August 24; Jordan Davis, best known for his Buy Dirt tour and hit album Home State on August 25; Casting Crowns August 26; Matt Stell on August 27 with his hits Prayed for You and That Aint Me No More; and Jordan Feliz on August 28 with his cult hits Next To Me and Glorify. Reserved seats will be available online after 11 a.m. on July 24 on the fair website or at the exhibition center, starting at 9 a.m. All reserved seats will be $ 15. Telephone orders can be placed from July 26 by calling the box office at (423) 477-1420. The museum stage will see the return of old favorites such as the Fairest of the Fair pageant on August 23 at 7:30 p.m. and the Little Miss pageant on August 24. The Appalachian Fair Got Talent contests will also be featured later in the week. . Monster Trucks will return to the arena on August 23-24. Bull races will follow the next two nights, ending with the demolition derby on August 27-28. All events will start at 7:30 p.m. daily. General admission tickets for adults are $ 10 and children 11 and under enter free when accompanied by an adult. Free grandstand seats are available with all general admission ticket purchases. We can’t wait to see you there.

