Tabernacle Choir will return to Temple Square in September





The first post-COVID live stream of Music and the Spoken Word is scheduled for September 19. (Francisco Kjolseth | Salt Lake Tribune file photo) The Tabernacle Choir in Temple Square shown here in 2019 is planning its post-pandemic return to Temple Square, starting with the September 19 airing of its longtime show “Music and the Spoken Word. “

The Tabernacle Choir in Temple Square has planned a return in September to its namesake location. The choir, complete with orchestra, will return from its pandemic break with a live broadcast of its long-running Music and the Spoken Word series on September 19, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Friday. The Music and Lyrics programs will be open to the public from October 10. The choir is also scheduled to perform at three sessions of the church’s General Conference on October 2-3. The choir will begin rehearsals on Thursday evening August 26, the church said, and will be open to the public from October 7. The church bell choir, The Bells at Temple Square, will begin its Wednesday night rehearsals on September 1. will open to the public from October 10. Temple Squares’ daily organ recitals, also on hiatus due to COVID-19 issues, will resume on Monday, July 19 in the Tabernacle. The recitals, open to the public, take place Monday to Saturday at noon and Sunday at 2 p.m. Free entry. The weekly Piping Up! Organ concerts in Temple Square will continue to air Wednesdays at noon mountain time on choirs Youtube and Facebook pages, and on the home page of his site. The church said the choir plans to resume their annual Christmas concerts at the Conference Center in December. Details are pending. The annual Christmas special with the Tabernacle Choir TV, which airs on PBS and BYUtv and is released on CD and DVD, is also in the works, according to the church’s press release. The choir announced in March that it would postpone its European tour which was scheduled for June and July, with stops in Scandinavia and the British Isles until 2022.

