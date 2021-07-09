Why Lilibet Dianas’ birth certificate differs from Archies





Since the birth of their first child, the choices of Prince Harry and Meghan Markles concerning their children have been closely scrutinized by the press and the public. The final choice in question is how they completed their second child, Lilibets’ birth certificate. Born last month in California, the newborn’s birth certificate is slightly different from that of her brother, Archies. So here is Lilibet Diana’s birth certificate, explained. How is Lilibets’ birth certificate different from Archies? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have decided to do things differently on Lilibet Diana’s birth certificate. On Archies’ birth certificate in 2019, Prince Harry’s name appeared as His Royal Highness Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex while Meghan’s title was Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex. Whereas according to People, who got his hands on Lilibets’ birth certificate, Prince Harry’s first name appears as The Duke of Sussex and his last name is His Royal Highness. However, Meghan, her name reads as Rachel Meghan Markle. Harry & Meghans jobs On Archies’ birth certificate, the couple’s professions were listed as Prince and Princess of the United Kingdom, although Meghan does not hold the title of Princess. Since Lilibet was born in California, her birth certificate does not list her parents’ professions as it is not required. Why did Harry and Meghan make the switch? Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer members of the Royal Family, part of their deal with the Queen was that they would retain their titles of Her and Her Highness but no longer use them. Meghan may not be a princess, but when Prince Charles finally becomes king, Archie and Lili will inherit the titles of prince and princess in accordance with the royal tradition established by Letters patent of King George against. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not the only royals who have not given such titles to their children, with Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Princess Eugenie making the same decision for their children. In their revealing interview with Oprah in March, Meghan opened up about how she and Harry would let their children make their own choices about their titles. She said: Even though I have great clarity on what comes with good and bad titles … it’s their birthright to make a choice then.

