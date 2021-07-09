Todd Haynes documentary explores pivotal moment in music





Most music documentaries, but especially rock documentaries, focus on keeping up with the beat – remembering the biggest hits or the biggest failures, examining the scandals, and making audiences feel like they just missed the party. coolest ever, only to remind her that thinking will never be so cool again. Fortunately, Todd haynes is not interested in following the standards, as his first documentary The velvet metro manages to sum up what made the eponymous band great while making you feel like a part of the movement that created it.

Rather than opening the documentary with a montage of talking heads praising the legacy of The Velvet Underground or with a cheesy quote, it takes us back to the very beginning and hopes audiences will care both to follow along and recognize the journey. that he has walked. are in it and that a little patience is needed on the right routes. The story mainly focuses on two members of the group, the famous singer / songwriter Lou reed, and classical training John Cale. Haynes leaves no stone unturned when it comes to the duo’s education and how their unique origins helped make their art so distinct. Indeed, the film is as much about the group itself as it is about the New York art scene that gave birth to the group, in particular Andy warhol‘s Factory scene.

It is Warhol who casts a shadow on the two The velvet metro the group and the documentary, while the pop artists managed the group and helped promote them – perhaps his biggest contribution was introducing the group to singer Nico. Haynes seems to mimic Warhol’s aesthetic to take you back to the days when the artist collaborated with Velvet Underground, such as using split screens for most of the runtime, with Reed himself perfectly still and watching. audiences silently for minutes, enhanced by shocking edits that take some getting used to but add to the feeling of watching a time capsule rather than just a tribute. In fact, where the members of Velvet Underground express their displeasure that Warhol is apparently using them as a decoration for his Factory collective, the film puts the band front and center, even without much concert footage, using a montage. frenzied and energetic to make the story seem like you are watching a rare Velvet Underground concert.

Now a big problem with the film, which plagues the vast majority of these rock documentaries, is that it rushes through most of the story. After taking the time to tell the origin stories of some of the band members and how New York’s unique art scene in the late 1950s helped turn counterculture into culture, the film stops to explore the creation of the first two albums. As a result, Haynes goes through the slightly quieter years of Velvet Underground’s third and fourth albums. There are mentions of how the band’s style has changed and even suggestions to sell themselves, but the film mostly ignores it in favor of a 15 minute ending that shows what happened with life and life. career of group members. While this is an emotional ending for sure, it’s disappointing to see the film skip over so many stories that were previously considered important, like Reed’s own sexuality, which is largely ignored.

That being said, The velvet metro does a good job giving both die-hard fans and newcomers something to learn and enjoy about the group. It would have been easy for Haynes to open the film with Brian Eno’s famous quote “Velvet Underground’s debut album only sold 10,000 copies, but everyone who bought it formed a band,” but the The film’s greatest achievement is that it expresses the message of this quote without having to put it on screen or interview dozens of Velvet Underground-inspired musicians. Instead, by showing the audience what inspired the band and how different they were from everything else, it allows the audience to draw their own conclusions without specifying them. There is certainly a feeling that the music has never been the same since the early days of The Velvet Underground, and a sense of melancholy permeates the documentary, but Haynes also recognizes the joy underlying the melancholy and infuses each. moment of the documentary this joy of knowing that Velvet Underground once rocked the world.

If this year has proven anything, it’s that the best musical documentaries are those made by filmmakers passionate about the subject. The velvet metro may not offer the same joy as listening to its eponymous band, but is a great reminder to audiences why this band remains extremely influential and unique so many years later.

Note: B





