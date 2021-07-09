Prince William is back on the polo field





After years away from his favorite sport in part because of the global pandemic, Prince william was able to return to the polo field on Friday for a light competition, all in the name of charity. The royal competed in Out-Sourcing Inc.’s 2021 Royal Charity Polo Cup held at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor, England to help raise donations and draw attention to a handful of charities that he and his wife, Kate Middleton, have regularly argued in the past. Some of these philanthropic foundations include Centrepoint, East Anglia Children’s Hospices, Family Action, Fields in Trust, The Forward Trust, London Air Ambulance, Mountain Rescue England and Wales and Tusk. The last time the Duke of Cambridge publicly saddled his horse and grabbed his mallet was in 2019 at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match at the Billingbear Polo Club where he played and won against his brother. Prince harry‘steam. For this tournament, the two royals were also cheered on by their wives and children, including Archie who was only a newborn at the time. The Duchess of Cambridge was unable to take advantage of her husband’s polo prowess this time around, however, as she self-isolated after being exposed to COVID-19 last week. Kensington Palace released a statement on July 5 confirming the news that Kate learned she had been very close to the virus shortly after attending Wimbledon, but she is currently not showing any symptoms. Due to his wife’s current situation, William has had to complete many of his duties as a solo royal couple. On Monday, he hosted a Big Tea event at Buckingham Palace for NHS workers meant to give them the opportunity to relax and be appreciated for all their hard work throughout the pandemic. And, on Wednesday, he attended the UEFA Euro 2020 semi-finals alongside the Danish royal family. Prince Frederick and Princess mary to encourage their respective countries to victory. More great stories from Vanity Show A season of messy vaccinated marriages has arrived

