Entertainment
It’s still sunny in the new West Hollywood boutique of Farm Cup CoffeeDaily Coffee News by Roast Magazine
The charismatic 1964 Los Angeles-based Citron Jaune Pickup Truck Farm cafe depended for his mobile cafe operation may no longer be on the road, but he’s still the star of the show.
The van known as Sunny is now permanently parked inside the new 550-square-foot West Hollywood Farm Cup retail store, where customers can order drinks with roasted coffees in their home country.
“We wanted Sunny to shine in her new home, and that’s what she’s doing,” Farm Cup Coffee co-founder Tony Yuan told Daily Coffee News. “We have seats outside and a few chairs inside, but we’re definitely a place to go. Sunny has always been a beautiful vehicle, but with the constant breakdowns and the scarcity of vehicle parts in the United States, we drove her into the building for good. “
In addition to dealing with Sunny’s unpredictable mechanics, the Farm Cup also struggled during the pandemic due to event cancellations and the loss of larger gatherings. To stay afloat, delivery of cold bottled beers kicked off while opening a kiosk coffee bar inside an office building in Century City last October.
“It has been an extreme year and a half for us as owners,” Yuan said. “Dealing with the pandemic personally, let alone running a business, has certainly been difficult and has cost us dearly. “
With Sunny back in the spotlight, the coffee bar in the belly of the bright yellow beast features a 2-gang La Marzocco Linea PB espresso machine paired with a Fiorenzato Evo grinder and a Fetco batch brewer for filter coffee. .
Surrounded by perennial potted plants and wooden patio furniture, the store maintains the brand’s spirit of adventure and vacation.
Partners in Life and Farm Cup Coffee Yuan and Emerson Haro came up with the business concept while vacationing together in Tulum, Mexico, looking for something that would reflect both their backgrounds. personal and professional.
Haro, who grew up in Mexico City and attended business school in the United States, has cherished a daily “cafecito” in one form or another since childhood, while Yuan’s training in the culinary arts has given rise to a passion for knowing the origin of food and ingredients.
Today, the proudly LGBTQ + friendly company aims to forge closer bonds between coffee drinkers and coffee growers, while also paying growers more for their valuable contributions to the finished product.
The company exclusively serves beverages made from beans originally roasted either by producer organizations with on-site roasting facilities or owned by entities that roast the coffee.
“We believe that the people who grow coffee know best how to roast it,” Yuan said. “We do several tastings of the coffee until we find what works best for each brewing method. It’s a very different selection process that goes beyond choosing the green beans. Instead, we choose the final roast based on our brewing method.
Related reading
Prior to the pandemic, Farm Cup’s sourcing strategy involved regular trips to countries of coffee origin for collaboration and sourcing.
“We have always been proud of the fact that we always do direct trade with our multiple farmers,” Yuan said. “From now on, all of our coffee is purchased directly from our farmers and delivered by courier. “
Still, as the business’s growth returns to high gear, Yuan said the business model may change as Farm Cup seeks to introduce in-house roasting.
“We want to be able to deliver our beans to our customers from Los Angeles and provide everyone with direct traded coffee that doesn’t break the bank,” Yuan said. “It becomes a challenge to get all the coffee to Los Angeles fairly quickly. We partner with our farmers to gain their knowledge on how to roast their coffee here. We will visit them and take courses to learn their trade as best as possible.
Farm Cup Coffee is located at 7748 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood. Tell us about yournew coffee or roast here.
Howard bryman
Howard Bryman is the associate editor of Daily Coffee News by Roast Magazine. He is based in Portland, Oregon.
- Retail
- California / Pacific
Sources
2/ https://dailycoffeenews.com/2021/07/09/its-always-sunny-at-farm-cup-coffees-new-west-hollywood-shop/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]