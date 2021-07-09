It’s still sunny in the new West Hollywood boutique of Farm Cup CoffeeDaily Coffee News by Roast Magazine

The charismatic 1964 Los Angeles-based Citron Jaune Pickup Truck Farm cafe depended for his mobile cafe operation may no longer be on the road, but he’s still the star of the show.

The van known as Sunny is now permanently parked inside the new 550-square-foot West Hollywood Farm Cup retail store, where customers can order drinks with roasted coffees in their home country.

“We wanted Sunny to shine in her new home, and that’s what she’s doing,” Farm Cup Coffee co-founder Tony Yuan told Daily Coffee News. “We have seats outside and a few chairs inside, but we’re definitely a place to go. Sunny has always been a beautiful vehicle, but with the constant breakdowns and the scarcity of vehicle parts in the United States, we drove her into the building for good. “

In addition to dealing with Sunny’s unpredictable mechanics, the Farm Cup also struggled during the pandemic due to event cancellations and the loss of larger gatherings. To stay afloat, delivery of cold bottled beers kicked off while opening a kiosk coffee bar inside an office building in Century City last October.

“It has been an extreme year and a half for us as owners,” Yuan said. “Dealing with the pandemic personally, let alone running a business, has certainly been difficult and has cost us dearly. “

With Sunny back in the spotlight, the coffee bar in the belly of the bright yellow beast features a 2-gang La Marzocco Linea PB espresso machine paired with a Fiorenzato Evo grinder and a Fetco batch brewer for filter coffee. .

Surrounded by perennial potted plants and wooden patio furniture, the store maintains the brand’s spirit of adventure and vacation.

Partners in Life and Farm Cup Coffee Yuan and Emerson Haro came up with the business concept while vacationing together in Tulum, Mexico, looking for something that would reflect both their backgrounds. personal and professional.

Haro, who grew up in Mexico City and attended business school in the United States, has cherished a daily “cafecito” in one form or another since childhood, while Yuan’s training in the culinary arts has given rise to a passion for knowing the origin of food and ingredients.

Today, the proudly LGBTQ + friendly company aims to forge closer bonds between coffee drinkers and coffee growers, while also paying growers more for their valuable contributions to the finished product.

The company exclusively serves beverages made from beans originally roasted either by producer organizations with on-site roasting facilities or owned by entities that roast the coffee.

“We believe that the people who grow coffee know best how to roast it,” Yuan said. “We do several tastings of the coffee until we find what works best for each brewing method. It’s a very different selection process that goes beyond choosing the green beans. Instead, we choose the final roast based on our brewing method.

Prior to the pandemic, Farm Cup’s sourcing strategy involved regular trips to countries of coffee origin for collaboration and sourcing.

“We have always been proud of the fact that we always do direct trade with our multiple farmers,” Yuan said. “From now on, all of our coffee is purchased directly from our farmers and delivered by courier. “

Still, as the business’s growth returns to high gear, Yuan said the business model may change as Farm Cup seeks to introduce in-house roasting.

“We want to be able to deliver our beans to our customers from Los Angeles and provide everyone with direct traded coffee that doesn’t break the bank,” Yuan said. “It becomes a challenge to get all the coffee to Los Angeles fairly quickly. We partner with our farmers to gain their knowledge on how to roast their coffee here. We will visit them and take courses to learn their trade as best as possible.

Farm Cup Coffee is located at 7748 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood.