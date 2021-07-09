‘Laredo’ action actor ‘Rich Man, Poor Man’ was 88 – The Hollywood Reporter

William Smith, the rugged actor who appeared on television on Laredo, Rich man, poor man and Hawaii Five-O and faced Clint Eastwood and Rod Taylor in two of the most notable brawls in movie history, has passed away. He was 88 years old.

Smith died at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills on Monday, his wife, Joanne Cervelli Smith said. Hollywood journalist. She did not want to reveal the cause of death.

The 6-foot-2 Smith, who was a champion discus thrower in UCLA, arm wrestling champion and black belt in martial arts, had 18-inch biceps and could do 5,100 continuous sit-ups. and curl 163 pounds. As prolific as he was strong, he had a whopping 289 credits on IMDb, apparently in everything from the ’60s.

Smith performed with fellow bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger in Conan the Barbarian (1982) and was fluent in Russian as a general Red Dawn (1984) – both of these films were directed by John Milius – and, as a gang leader named Carrot, fought Yul Brynner with a cannonball in The ultimate warrior (1975).

He was a go-to guy when casting for biker movies, starring director Jack Starrett Run, angel, run! (1969) and Losers (1970); in Angels die hard (1970), from Roger Corman’s New World Pictures; in CC and Company (1970), with Joe Namath and Ann-Margret; in Chrome and warm leather (1971), opposite Marvin Gaye; and in Sweet Wild (1973) and The eye of the tiger (1986).

On NBC Laredo, Smith played the role of gunman-turned-Texas Ranger Joe Riley in this western’s two seasons (1965-67), and he joined the CBS original. Hawaii Five-O for his final year (1979-80) to represent Det. James “Kimo” Carew.

ABC Rich man, poor man, premiered in February 1976, was the first mini-series to air on American television (it preceded Roots age 11 months) and was an adaptation of Irwin Shaw’s novel about two German-American brothers (Peter Strauss and Nick Nolte) and their lives after WWII.

Smith appeared late in a vicious turn as hired thug Anthony Falconetti, then returned the following year for the sequel.

As a sadistic bodybuilder in Darker than amber (1970), he participated in a violent melee with Taylor who is considered one of the most realistic of all time. Taylor broke three of Smith’s ribs and Smith broke his nose during the scene.

“The fight choreography and staging fell out the window when Rod decided to really hit me,” Smith recalls in an interview in 2010. “And so the fight began. It was a real fight with real blood and real broken bones. Rod is a skilled fighter and at the same time a real scrapbooker. It was a good fight!

After they healed, they again worked in the West The deadly stalkers (1973).

In Any way you can (1980), Smith’s Jack Wilson confronts Clint Eastwood’s Philo Beddoe in a long, hand-to-hand fight in the streets and restaurants of Wyoming. the trailer Called it “the most heartbreaking, heartbreaking, brain scrambling brawl, bruising buttocks and split lips of all time.”

“It has to be one of the longest two-man fights ever in a double-ended movie,” Smith said in an interview for Louis Paul’s book in 2014. Tales from the trenches from the cult film. “We shot it in Jackson, Wyoming, about 8,000 feet above sea level, and I was smoking so hard at the time.”

Speaking of smoking, Smith was the last “Marlboro Man” in the commercials before the cigarette commercials stopped.

Born on a cattle ranch in Columbia, Missouri on March 24, 1933, Smith and his family moved to Southern California after the Dust Bowl. He was an uncredited child on set with Bela Lugosi and Lon Chaney Jr. in The ghost of Frankenstein (1942) and appeared in Bernadette’s song (1943), My way (1944), Meet me in Saint-Louis (1944) and A tree grows in Brooklyn (1945).

Smith enlisted in the US Air Force in 1951, won a boxing championship, and served in the Korean War. Fluent in Russian, German, French and Serbo-Croatian, he caught the attention of the CIA and the NSA, which gave him a teaching position in the agencies. But while working on his doctorate in foreign language studies, he landed a contract as an actor at MGM.

In 1961 he starred in the studio’s ABC crime drama The asphalt jungle facing Jack Warden. Two years later he is working on the BBC series Zero one (his title was the call sign for the International Aviation Safety Agency) with Nigel Patrick.

Inducted into the Muscle Beach Venice Bodybuilding Hall of Fame, Smith was perfect for the role of Adonis, a henchman of Zsa Zsa Gabor’s evil Minerva on Batman. In the last episode of the ABC show in 1968, he received a Whamm !!, Zowie !, Splatt !, Crash! and sock! of Batman, Robin and Batgirl.

He was also unforgettable in blaxploitation films Hammer (1972), Black samson (1974) and Negro boss (1975).

Smith used a ball belt on Brynner in the heyday of The ultimate warrior, and his character ends up falling into a chute filled with rodents. (They smeared Karo syrup and peanut butter all over his face to keep the critters in the loop.)

He also played the main character’s father in Conan the Barbarian, writing his own lines for his monologue which opens the film. “No one, no one in this world can trust … neither men, nor women, nor beasts … whom you can trust,” he said, pointing to the film’s iconic steel sword.

Smith remembered beating Schwarzenegger in an arm wrestling contest and never working with him again. “As he walked out of my front door, he turned and said in German, ‘I’ll be a movie star’, and was and is – and now a lot more!

“The one thing I will never forget about Schwarzenegger is that no one could overtake him, be his stuntman, because of the form he was in. He did all of his own stunts. He was working 12 hours. hours a day, then he walked two miles, then he trained for two hours.

Smith has appeared in cult movies Piranha (1972), where he says his stunt with a very large anaconda almost cost him his life, as an FBI agent in Invasion of the Bee Girls (1973), and as a drag racer in David Cronenberg’s film Fast business (1979).

He was a nasty sergeant in The last glow of twilight (1977), a crook in Robert Aldrich’s film The Frisco Kid (1979) and a cop in Francis Ford Coppola Growling fish (1983).

In addition to his 31-year-old wife, survivors include his children, William E. Smith III and Sherri Anne Cervelli.

Despite all the tenacity he displayed onscreen, Smith showed a softer side in his 2009 book, The poetic works of William Smith. In an excerpt from “The reaper,” he wrote:

“You have done bad and you have done good

You wouldn’t change things even if you could

Because through the years you had a good race

The Reaper continued and couldn’t keep up with your pace

So raise a toast to those who live and those who die

And while you can, spit into the Eye of the Reaper.