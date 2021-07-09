Apple TV’s “Ted Lasso” + nominated for 8 awards at the inaugural Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards





Apple TV + received 15 nominations for the Hollywood Critics Association’s first annual television awards, and “Ted Lasso” received eight nominations. Founded in 2016, the Hollywood Critics Association was “created to recognize the importance of online reviews and to encourage, support and promote under-represented voices within the industry,” according to the HCA website. On August 22, HCA will present awards at its inaugural Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards at Hollywood Avalon. The awards aim to recognize outstanding works in the field of streaming and network television. “Ted Lasso” is shortlisted for eight awards, including Best Streaming Comedy Series, Best Actor for Jason Sudeikis, two Best Supporting Actress nominations for Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham, and four nominations for the Best Supporting Actor category for Brendan Hunt, Brett Goldstein, Jeremy Swift and Nick Mohammed. Apple’s gaming and workplace comedy, “Mythic Quest” is also nominated for three awards, all in direct competition with “Ted Lasso.” Nominations include Best Streaming Comedy Series, Best Actor for Rob McElhenney and Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series for Danny Pudi. “Servant” wins a nomination for Best Streaming Drama Series and one for Best Supporting Actor for Rupert Grint. “Dickinson” also won a nomination for Best Actress in a Streaming Comedy Series for Hailee Steinfeld. Apple TV + recently won three Saturn Award nominations for “For All Mankind”, “Servant” and “Amazing Stories”. Keep up to date with everything Apple in the weekly AppleInsider podcast – and get a quick update from AppleInsider Daily. Just say “Hey, Siri” to your HomePod mini and ask for these podcasts, plus our latest HomeKit Insider episode. If you want an ad-free main AppleInsider Podcast experience, you can support the AppleInsider podcast by subscribing for $ 5 per month via Apple’s Podcast app, or via Patreon if you prefer another podcast player.

