Drake ‘rents entire Dodgers stadium for lavish date night with model Johanna Leia’





DRAKE went out of their way to rent the entire stadium from the Dodgers for a super private dinner with model Johanna Leia. An eyewitness to the date exclusively tells The Sun that Duck and Johanna were having dinner at a carefully set table on the third base line. 5 Drake and model Johanna Leia were spotted on the third baseline at Dodgers Stadium Credit: KABC Los Angeles 5 The rapper pulled out all the stops for the super private dinner in the completely empty Stadium Credit: KABC Los Angeles 5 Baller: Drake rented the entire baseball stadium to take the model on a private date Credit: Getty The source told The Sun: The couple have been spotted just after 11 pm dinner on Thursday evening. “They were completely alone on the playing field except for one aptly named butler. The butler’s table and stand were decorated with large white flower arrangements that complimented the massive white table where the cozy couple sat. Drake seemed to have certainly worked his magic to impress the stunning model, who even wore a custom Dodgers jersey with his name on it. The insider added to The Sun that the pair had “two black SUVs on standby parked just outside the stadium” for what would be a quick and private start. The hitmaker would have sat between Johanna and Michael B. Jordan during a recent Sierra Canyon HS game where the model’s son, Amari Bailey, plays basketball. 5 The model was first seen sitting next to Drake during a high school basketball game Credit: Instagram / johannaleia In May, Drake was spotted at the same party as Kim Kardashian, which sparked rumors that Kanye westhis longtime nemesis was rushing at his ex-wife. A source at the time said Drake “stayed until late” and spent time at the party “until 3am. Drake was recently romantically linked with the mother of his son. Hotline Bling singershares Adonis with artist Sophie Brussaux. He threw a party for Adonis at the end of last month. The artist captioned the photos from the party: “Pool parties at YOLO are really different these days.” 5 Drake was previously linked to Rihanna Credit: Getty – Contributor She then gave birth to their son on October 24, 2018 – nine months after she was spotted with Drake, and coincidentally on the rapper’s birthday. On June 29, 2018, Drake admitted to having a son. Drake was previously linked to Rihanna. She has had an intermittent relationship with Drake since 2009. In 2010, Drake got closer to Rihanna in her music video for What’s My Name. Since then, they have worked together on several occasions, but Rihanna appeared to snub it at the 2013 MTV rewards. Drake’s cute son Adonis, 3, steals the show as rapper accepts gong for Artist of the Decade at Billboard Music Awards

