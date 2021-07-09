Stream three great performances from Bollywood star Dilip Kumar





They called him the king of tragedy. Dilip Kumar was known to take on serious roles, but the result was always smoother and more complex than his nickname suggested. Born Mohammed Yusuf Khan, he died Wednesday at the age of 98. The latest in a golden Bollywood triumvirate that included Dev Anand and Raj Kapoor, Kumar was among the leading men who helped shape the cinematic image of post-independence India. During a career that spanned six decades, he starred in some of the most beloved and successful Indian films ever made, including the largely black and white historical epic Mughal-e-Azam (1960 ), best known for her Technicolor dance sequence. Jab Pyar Kya to Darna Kya (Why be afraid when you are in love?). In the 1950s and 1960s, his work struck a chord as it served as a model for entire genres that defined Hindi cinema. The dual role, for example, is a commonly used device in which an actor plays multiple roles, either in stories of lost twins or reincarnation; Kumars’ films were so definitive that he helped popularize both versions of the concept. He even played twin brothers in his latest film, Qila (1998). Three of Kumars’ most famous works are available to stream in the United States. The advantage of watching them is that they present not three, or even four, but five of his greatest performances, each more moving and nuanced than the next.

While not the first Hindi film to feature a reincarnation theme, Madhumati cemented the now famous reincarnation revenge saga, ultimately ape by Bollywood hits like Karz (1980), Karan Arjun (1995) and Om Shanti Om (2007). Directed by Bimal Roy and written by Ritwik Ghatak, Madhumati follows Devinder (Kumar), a world-weary engineer who takes refuge in an old mansion during a storm. The walls and paintings of the mansions seem inexplicably familiar to him. Soon after, he begins to recall memories of a life that was not his own, in which a young artist and property manager, Anand (also Kumar), fell in love with a local tribal woman, Madhumati. (Vyjayanthimala), before the two were murdered by Anand’s envious employer, Raja Ugra Narain (Pran). Devinders’ attempts to squeeze a confession from the still-living Narain would inspire the overall intrigues of many imitators, but in Madhumati, this scheme of revenge is relegated to the final act. The majority of the film reels in the romance between Anand and Madhumatis, against the serene hills of Nainital. As Anand, Kumar has unburdened grace and simplicity; he’s subtly mischievous around Madhumatis, and visibly distracted by an unspoken romantic high whenever they’re apart. As Devinder, however, Kumar achieves the Herculean feat of transforming a dj seen from a fleeting sensation into an ubiquitous emotional tissue, as he begins to remember and reckon with a type of grief that is impossible, though he cannot. not yet understand its origin. Ram Aur Shyam (1967) Post it on Amazon prime and Eros now; buy it or rent it on Apple tv, google play and Youtube.

Like Madhumati, Tapi Chanakya’s twin prince and poor comedy would spawn a litany of imitators who also cast major stars to star in front of themselves. The success of Ram Aur Shyam is largely due to the fact that he performs as a solo variety number. Kumar portrays twins separated at birth in a story that plays hopscotch across the tone and gender boxes (a masala movie). Kumar plays both Ram, a shy and gentle man raised in a wealthy family, and his long-lost twin brother, Shyam, a self-confident villager whose magnetic aura lends itself to heroic action. As Ram, Kumar curls up in the corner of each picture, especially in the presence of his violent brother-in-law Gajendra (Pran). He elicits pity through posture, often lowering himself to the height of his 8-year-old niece, as his hands fidget nervously and hover on guard near her chest. In contrast, Kumar practically envelops the screen as a mischievous Shyam, standing upright even as he leans against walls and pillars. Kumar was known for his immersive approach to the method, but Ram Aur Shyam proves that no matter how deep he dives inward, he was always aware of the gaze of the camera and his relationship to it. Devdas (1955) Post it on Hoopla and The criterion channel; buy it or rent it on Amazon prime.

Kumar only plays one role in Devdas, but the main characters’ spiritual struggle makes it seem like there are two entities at war. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyays from 1917, of which there have been 20 screen adaptations. The title role is a Hamlet-like calling card, and a chance for the actors to sink into an abyss of drunken grief. Many great performers hammered it in along the way (see Shah Rukh Khan in the Exotic version of 2002), but Kumars takes in the Bimal Roys adaptation a painfully realistic portrayal of a man grappling with the most parts. ugly in nature. When Devdas reunites with his childhood sweetheart, Paro (Suchitra Sen), all we hear is Kumar’s sweet voice whispering offscreen. When he finally emerges from the shadows, his eyes are delighted and in love, delivering one of the most impactful entries in Indian cinema. It’s hard not to fall in love with Devdas, which makes him all the more nerve-racking when his demons and insecurities make him violently abrasive. Caught between his love for Paro, courtesan Chandramukhi (Vyjayanthimala) and the bottom of his glass, he becomes consumed by his mistakes. The more he drinks, the more he gets sick, and Kumar’s master stroke is how he turns a physical illness into an emotional illness, mixing his agony and self-loathing until all that’s left is a haze of inevitable regret. Few performances give the impression that they cover the full gamut of human emotions. The first time Devdas has a drink, Kumar performs this scale in one scene.

