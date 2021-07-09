Every Star Trek TOS actor who appeared in Batman 1966

Here is each Star Trek: The Original Series actor who also appeared in Batman 1966. Created by Gene Roddenberry, Star Trek aired on NBC for 3 seasons from 1966 to 1969 and lasted 78 one-hour episodes. Meanwhile, Batman also premiered in 1966 and lasted for 3 seasons. When Batman was canceled in 1968, the campy superhero series had produced 120 half-hour episodes and a theatrical feature film.

Both Batman and Star Trek are enduring TV series that are still watched and remain popular today, 55 years after they were first created. Batman makes household names of its stars, Adam West in live-action Batman and Burt Ward as Robin the Boy Wonder, just like Star TrekThe actors of William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk and Leonard Nimoy as Mr. Spock are icons of pop culture today. Both Star Trek and Batman were also at the forefront of color television, which was still new when they premiered. The superhero and sci-fi series took full advantage of color television with their bright and eye-catching costumes, vehicles like the Batmobile and the USS Business, and vivid production design. Batman was actually the much bigger phenomenon at the time; during its first broadcast, Batman took America by storm and launched a merchandising bargain dubbed “Batmania”. however, Batman soon burned down as a fad and it was canceled in season 3 in 1968. Likewise, Star Trek was deleted in Season 3 in 1969, but it found its audience in syndication over the next decade, which would cause the cast to return 10 years later for Star Trek: The Movie.

Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Why Bruce Lee Refused To Lose To Robin In Batman Fight

As two of the most prominent genre shows of the late 1960s, it’s no surprise that Star Trek and Batman shared many notable guest stars. Batman, in particular, was a popular gig among cast members, especially for playing the rotating cast of supervillains like the Villainous Penguin (Burgess Meredith), the crafty Catwoman (Julie Newmar) and the oft-portrayed Joker (Cesar Romero) ). A total of 13 actors in total split their time between Gotham City and the 23rd Century’s Last Frontier, including three of the greats among Batmanthe main cast of.

Frank Gorchine

Frank Gorshin played The Ridder, one of BatmanThe biggest criminals who loved to test his intelligence against the Dynamic Duo. While John Astin also played The Riddler in Batman season 2, Gorshin was the first actor (and arguably the best) to play the prince of enigmas. Gorchine also had an indelible impact on Star Trek; he played Commander Bele in the season 3 episode “Let That Be Your Last Battlefield”. Belen is still remembered today for being painted black and white in stark contrast to her hated rival, Lokai (Lou Antonio). With the Riddler now being reinvented, fans will have to wait and see if it’s any better than the portrayal of Gorshin.

Lee meriwether

Lee Meriwether was crowned Miss America in 1955 before the beauty queen became an actress. Meriwether replaced Julie Newmar as Catwoman in the 1967 Batman feature film released in theaters between seasons 1 and 2. Meriweather returned in Batman season 2 to play socialite Lisa Carson, who has been kidnapped to become the reluctant wife of King Tut (Victor Buono). In 1969, Meriweather appeared in the Star Trek Season 3 episode “What Lives” as Losira, who robotically kills anything she touches. Catwoman has been portrayed multiple times, but Meriwether’s take on the character stands the test of time.

Yvonne craig

Yvonne Craig played Barbara Gordon AKA Batgirl in Batman season 3, where she used her ballet dancing skills to good effect in the fight scenes as the “Dominoed Dare-Doll”. After Batman was canceled, Craig donned green paint to play Marta, a slave from Orion in the Star Trek episode of season 3 “Who the gods destroy”.

Related: Why Batman Being In Batgirl Would Improve His Story (Not Undermine It)

Roger C. carmel

Roger C. Carmel was one of the Star Trek: CGUMost beloved guest stars since playing intergalactic crook Harcourt Fenton “Harry” Mudd in the Season 1 episode “Mudd’s Women” and the Season 2 episode “I, Mudd”. Carmel also returned to the voice of Mudd in the Star Trek: The Animated Series episode “Mudd’s Passion”. When Carmel moved to Gotham City, he played the treacherous Colonel Gumm, who played both Batman and the Green Hornet (Van Williams) in the crossover episode “A Piece of the Action” https://screenrant.com / “Batman’s Satisfaction”.

Throne of Malachi

Malachi Throne played the villainous False Face in the Batman Season 1 episodes “Holy Rat Race” and “True or False Face”. Fascinatingly, Thone was the only one Batman Evil guest star willfully uncredited for his role as producers went the extra mile to keep False Face’s true identity a mystery, not only to the Dynamic Duo but to viewers as well. In order to see what False Face actually looks like, fans can check outStar Trek season 1 in two parts “The Menagerie” where Malachi Throne plays Commodore Mendez.

Stanley adams

“The Trouble With Tribbles” is one of by Star Trekmost beloved episodes and Stanley Adams made a memorable appearance as Cyrano Jones, the intergalactic merchant who sold a Tribble to Lt. Uhura (Nichelle Nichols). In the Batman Season 2 episodes, “Catwoman Goes To College” and “Batman Displays His Knowledge,” Adams played the role of Captain Courageous, a California cop newly arrived in Gotham City. Captain Courageous had never heard of the Dynamic Duo and he even tried to get Batman arrested, which infuriated both Commissioner Gordon (Neil Hamilton) and Chief O’Hara (Stafford Repp).

Leslie Parrish

Leslie Parrish made an unforgettable Star Trek appearance as Lieutenant Carolyn Palamas, who was courted by the Greek god Apollo (Michael Forrest) in “Who Cries Adonais”. Parrish also made two appearances in Batman: in the episode of season 1 “The Penguin’s a Jinx”, she plays Dawn Robbins, a famous movie star kidnapped by the Penguin who falls desperately in love with Batman. Parrish returned as ice skating queen Glacia Glaze, who was Mr. Freeze’s (Eli Wallach) moll, in “Ice Spy” and “The Duo Defy”.

Ted cassidy

Ted Cassidy’s most iconic role is playing Lurch, the towering butler in The Addams Family. However, Cassidy also made some memorable appearances in other classic 1960s TV series including Batman and Star Trek. Cassidy had several roles in Star Trek season 1; he was the giant Ruk in “What Are Little Girls Made Of” but he also provided the voices of Gorn in “Arena” and Balok in “The Corbomite Maneuver”. In the Batman Season 2 episode “The Penguin’s Nest”, Cassidy took over the role of Lurch and made a cameo in the window to briefly chat with the Caped Crusaders during a Batclimb.

Related: Star Trek: Why TOS Fired Janice Rand In Season 1

Laurent Montaigne

Lawrence Montaigne is best known by Star Trek fans like Stonn, the Vulcan who got engaged to Lt. Spock’s fiancee, T’Pring (Arlene Martel), in the season 2 fan favorite episode “Amok Time”. Montaigne also appears in the Batman Season 2 episodes “The Joker’s Last Laugh” and “The Joker’s Epitaph”. Just as he played an impassive Vulcan, in Batman, Montaigne played Mr. Glee, the emotionless Joker robot who became a bank teller and gave no reaction to a “hilarious” joke Batman told him.

Sherry Jackson

Sherry Jackson appears in the Star Trek Season 1 episode “What are little girls made of” as Andrea, an android who tragically cannot reconcile her true nature. Jackson also starred in the Batman Season 1 episodes “Death in Slow Motion” and “The Riddler’s False Notion”. Sherry played Pauline, The Riddler’s female accomplice in the silent movie-themed antics the Prince of Puzzles attempted against the Caped Crusaders.

Gene Dynarski

Gene Dynarksi appeared in Star Trek twice; in the season 1 episode “Mudd’s Women”, Dynarski played miner Ben Childress and he returned in the season 3 episode “The Mark of Gideon” as Krodak. In Batman season 2, Dynarksi played Benedict, one of Egghead’s (Vincent Price) henchmen in the episodes “An Egg Grows in Gotham” and “The Yegg Foes in Gotham”.

John Crawford

John Crawford had a memorable role in Star Trek season 1 as Commissioner Ferris, who attempted to intimidate Captain Kirk into being successful in “The Galileo Seven”. In Batman season 1. Crawford appeared as Printer’s Devil, one of The Bookworm’s (Roddy McDowell) henchmen, in “The Bookworm Turns” and “While Gotham City Burns”.

Related: Where To Watch Every Star Trek Series And Movie Online

Jon lormer

Jon Lormer appeared as three different characters in Star Trek. In the original version Star Trek pilot, “The Cage,” Lormer played Theodore Haskins, one of the humans who crashed into Talos IV. In Star Trek season 1, Lormer played Tamar in “Return of the Archons”, and he returned in season 3 as an old man in “To the world is hollow and I touched the sky”. Meanwhile, Lormer also appeared in Batman season 3 as Gotham Museum paleontologist Professor Dactyl.

Charles Dierkop

In Star Trek, Charles Dierkop played Morla, the Argellian whose fiancée, Kara (Tania Lemani), was murdered in the Season 2 episode, “Wolf in the Fold”. Dierkop then appeared Batman season 3 as Dustbag, one of the Penguin’s henchmen, in “The Penguin’s Clean Sweep”.

Next: How To Watch Each Star Trek Series And Movie In The Right Order

Every variant of Loki confirmed in the MCU





About the Author