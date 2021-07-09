Review: Unforgotten pleads for decency

One of the pleasures of the show is the gradual revelation of who these people are and how they relate to each other. There is also the slow but sure progress of the investigation, where the lightness of the clues (the serial number of a freezer, an expired candy wrapper, a football club tattoo) and the constant frustrations (deceased witnesses, demolished houses) make the possible deductions all the more satisfactory.

Along with these typical elements of crime drama, series creator and writer Chris Lang and director Andy Wilson use the Cold Case setting to add a distinctive element and, when the series is at its best, powerful drama. Cassie and Sunnys’ job is to bring people back to what was probably a terrible time in their lives, and tear down the facades and false stories they’ve built over the years.

To do this, the detectives must also make the trip, at a cost for their own peace of mind. There is always a tested or torn family; the only one you can count on to stay together is the squad room. (The portrayal of his cops’ shows is shamelessly positive; if that doesn’t go well, you can be reassured that the suspects in the new season turn out to be cops, too.)

Season 4 begins With the unstable team, Cassie, shaken by grim revelations from previous cases, has been on leave for over a year and wants to leave the force. She is, however, just under the 30 years she needs for her pension, and that is forcing her to come back for at least one more case. This premise provides good opportunities for Lang and Wilson to show off the series’ greatest strength: the flawless performances of Walker and Bhaskar. It’s a pure pleasure to see Cassie confront a cop with exquisite passive-aggression, then meet Sunny for a gripe session during which, absent-mindedly but inevitably, she begins to think about the new case. I’ve always understood, Sunny said, hurrying to leave.

Walker and Bhaskar’s relaxed and intimate teamwork is reason enough to watch Unforgotten, and in the story that surrounds them, Lang has generally avoided both the overt sentimentality and sensationalism that bring down most shows from this guy. He has a good ear for dialogue and a good sense of intrigue, and has kept a delicate balance between sadness and the excitement of inquiry.