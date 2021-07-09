Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor spotted in his Land Rover Defender on the roads of Mumbai





Famous Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor bought a Land Rover Defender this year. The Defender is Land Rover’s most iconic SUV. So it was a big moment when they announced that they would be bringing back the legendary Defender nameplate. Arjun Kapoor is known for films like 2 States and Ishaqzaade. The Bollywood actor’s SUV was recently spotted on the roads of Mumbai. The video is uploaded by CS12 VLOGS to its Youtube channel. The video shows us the Defender. We know the Defender is owned by Arjun Kapoor because it carries the same VIP license plate. Arjun Kapoor himself is not visible in the video. So, we don’t know who is driving the SUV. Also Read: India’s First Maruti Baleno With “Air Suspension” Looks Beautiful (Video) He also has more luxury vehicles in his garage. There’s a Maserati Levante he bought himself on his 32nd birthday. The Levante is priced at Rs. The 1.63 crore ex-showroom and Arjun chose the color blue for it. He also owns an Audi Q5 and a Honda CR-V. Arjun Kapoor opted for the color Pangea Green which is the best color for the Defender. The Defender is said to cost the Bollywood actor Rs. 1 Crore. The Defender is offered in various engine options. There is a 2.0 liter petrol engine and a more powerful 3.0 liter petrol engine. The 2.0-liter petrol produces 292hp of maximum power and a maximum torque of 400Nm, while the 3.0-liter petrol develops 296hp of maximum power and a maximum torque of 550Nm. You can also get a 3.0-liter diesel engine that produces 296hp of maximum power and 650Nm of maximum torque. All engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Land Rover offers all-wheel drive with Defender as standard. It also comes with an intelligent Terrain Response system which can automatically detect the type of surface and adjust various parameters of the SUV. The SUV comes with Roll Stability Control, Twin Speed ​​Transfer Box, Hill Launch Assist, All-Terrain Progress Control, Electronic Active Differential with Torque Vectoring and Adaptive Dynamics. The Defender comes standard with air suspension. Thus, the suspension can be raised or lowered depending on the circumstances. Plus, the air suspension soaks up any bumps and keeps the cabin in a comfortable space. You can increase the ride height of the SUV by 145mm when off-roading. The Defender is offered in two body styles. There are 90 and 110. These numbers represent the wheelbase of the SUV. So far only 110 were available in our country and Arjun Kapoor also owns a Defender 110. Recently Land Rover launched the Defender 90 in India for a starting price of Rs. 76.57 lakh (ex-saloon). exhibition, India) while the most affordable model 110 from Defender costs Rs. 83.38 lakhs (ex-showroom, India). So the Defender 90 seems like a good deal, but it’s a three-door SUV and has a shorter wheelbase, which means it’s also not practical and can’t be your SUV. family. However, if you’re looking for an off-road SUV, the Defender 90 makes a lot more sense. Read also: Tata Nexon goes off-piste in the Himalayas (Video)

