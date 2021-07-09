GLUCK + forks a Hollywood Hills home to face steep slopes





GLUCK +, the New York-based company founded by Peter Gluck, recently completed a house in the Hollywood Hills that looks set to take off. Designed for Peters’ son and his family, the house contains details that could apparently only come from a family bond between an architect and a client. Built-in items can be found everywhere, from minimalist coat racks near the second front door to a protected dog park designed to protect the pet from coyotes roaming the hills. A multi-faceted, ultra-thin roof appears to hover over the property to tilt towards the city below. The roof extends well beyond the perimeter of the upper level to perpetually shade the interior as well as the exterior seating areas just beyond, explained Peter Gluck to A. Inside, a strikingly open floor plan and thrifty use of structural columns make the ceiling a calming expanse of crisp white which, in turn, brings out the rich textures and colors of the modular furniture, almost all designed by Peter. Gluck. Along its perimeter are slatted wood structures that conceal a wide range of programmatic elements of the house, including closets, a powder room, and electrical equipment, while also providing a backdrop for a fireplace and TV screen. Just like the neighbor designed by John Lautner Chemosphere, the steep site of the houses has long been considered unsuitable for construction; that is, until GLUCK + divides the site into two distinct tectonic halves to minimize its impact on the landscape while creating a flat area just large enough for a backyard. The result is a house whose lower half, carved deep into the hill, provides sufficient plinth for an upper half with a swimming pool, cactus garden, expansive green space (a rare feature for a house in the Hollywood Hills. ), and a pavilion-like structure that offers 180-degree city views from Universal Studios to the Hollywood Sign and Griffith Observatory through floor-to-ceiling windows. While the 7,500-square-foot home remains deceptively modest in size on its upper floor where the majority of the entertainment spaces are located, the bedrooms, offices, and other private and family rooms are all tucked away on the lower level. At the foot of the staircase, where an original metal facade panel by Herzog & de Meurons Walker Art Center is prominently, is a family room with an entertainment system carefully concealed by warm wood panels. Bedrooms and offices border the northern half to receive abundant natural light and more city views, and the screening room and closets in the opposite half are refreshed by the natural insulation of the hillside. While the lower level often seems as open and airy as the one above, a series of retractable doors in the wide central hallway allow the family to determine the boundary between public and private for themselves. At night, the parasol-shaped roof is lit from below to frame the elevated perspective of townhouses as dramatic as the view itself.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.archpaper.com/2021/07/gluck-bifurcates-a-hollywood-hills-home-to-contend-with-steep-slopes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos