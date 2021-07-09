Britney Spears is doing well and finally feels like she has a voice





Now that she has delivered her play in court and seen the outpouring of love and support from the audience in response, Britney spears would start to see the light at the end of the tunnel after years of litigation in progress around its tutelage. The past week has seen a lot of turnover in Spearss’s inner circle, with the financial institution that served as the co-custodian of his estate, its longtime manager and duty counsel all asking to step down. And on Tuesday, his mother, Lynne Spears, also filed a petition asking that her daughter be allowed to hire her own lawyer to represent her. But even in the midst of all these sudden changes, a source said People that the pop star is doing well, staying focused and feeling like she finally has a voice. They went on to explain that she is very involved and aware of all developments in the Guardianship. She feels like things are going in the right direction. She feels like she finally has a voice. She is more than grateful for all the support, the insider added. She also hopes there will be huge changes. She is in constant contact with [her mom]Lynne is doing all she can to help Britney. Britney is very hopeful that the judge will allow her to hire her own lawyer. In addition to Lynnes ‘petition this week, Singers’ co-curator Jodi montgomery also filed a request for an ad litem guardian, according to People. This request is to bring in a third-party lawyer to help Spears find and select her own lawyer without having to undergo another medical examination, one of the things Spears clarified during his testimony in court on last month. During the hearing, she said, I want changes. I deserve changes. I was told that I had to sit down and be assessed again. Madam, I did not know that I could ask for the end of the guardianship. Honestly, I didn’t know that. But honestly, I don’t think I owe anyone to be evaluated. I did more than enough. More great stories from Vanity Show A season of messy vaccinated marriages has arrived

