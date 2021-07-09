Dilip Kumar, 1922-2021: The death of a Bollywood king | Tributes





He grew up with Shristhi Nath (Raj) Kapoor of the Kapoor family known as the First Family of Indian Cinema, with whom he went on to act in his first hit, Andaz (1949). He dominated Indian cinema in the 1950s with a string of hits “Daag, Amar, Devdas, Madhumati becoming India’s highest paid star. While his films spanned many genres, he developed such a reputation for the tragedies he has been nicknamed the king of tragedy. In 1960 he performed in the greatest of all Indian epics, Mughal-e-Azam, telling the story of Prince Salim who, while being prepared for the throne, pursues a taboo romance with the dancer Anarkali. It is said that if corrected for inflation, Mughal-e-Azam remains the highest-grossing Indian film ever made. Bollywood men are known for their roles opposite Bollywood women, although for much of his career we have associated Kumar with a woman. In the 1960s, he married actress Saira Banu. Daughter of actress Naseem Banu, she entered the cinema as a teenager, as a fan of Kumar. There have been numerous attempts to pair her onscreen with Kumar which he has consistently turned down due to his young age. He later talks about seeing her again in his early twenties (he was in his mid-forties), fascinated by her beauty. Soon they got married. Because their first attempt at having children failed, they chose not to try again. The two stayed together for the next half century. As a new generation of stars filled auditoriums in the 1970s, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, and Rishi Kapoor, Kumar’s popularity began to wane. Young audiences remained interested in forbidden romances, musical numbers, and melodrama, but consumed punches as solving tools. Now, actors provided gravity through their ability to hurt rather than their ability to stand still. Nonetheless, these two generations of movie stars and their respective audiences often converged, allowing Kumar to return to center stage. He has shared the screen in various films with young stars like Bachchan (Shakti), Anil Kapoor (Mashaal) and Sanjay Dutt (Vidhaata).

