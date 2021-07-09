Benedetta Review: Verhoeven’s lesbian nuns drama does not inspire faith

You probably won’t be shocked to hear this erotic drama from Paul Verhoeven about the relationship between two horny nuns in a 17th century Italian convent – a sacrilegious affair that has become one of the earliest documented cases of lesbianism in modern Western civilization. after a clergyman wrote about it. in her diary in oddly demanding detail – isn’t that quite the restrained Sapphic romance that period films like “Carol”, “Ammonite” and “The World to Come” have popularized in recent years. On the contrary, “Benedetta” is a film in which the abbess of a convent gets fucked by a wooden statue of Jesus that someone has carved into a dildo for her. The director of “Robocop,” “Showgirls,” and “Starship Troopers” never used subtlety or unspoken desire much, and his unholy adaptation of Judith C. Brown’s story book “Immodest Acts” feels closer. in the spirit of “The Devils”. Than “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” even before the film completed its source material with a Christ-less Christ, demonic omens, and a COVID-ready subplot about the effectiveness of the plague lockdown measures.

And yet, despite a handful of headline-worthy moments and generally blasphemous – or perhaps just humanistic? – attitude towards the dogmas of the Catholic Church, “Benedetta” cannot help but feel like one of Verhoeven’s tamer efforts. You feel like it’s by design to some extent: while he certainly doesn’t make any concessions to the Puritan mob, Verhoeven is only interested in provocation insofar as it could slap people in their face. showing how “the will of God” tends to reflect the personal interests of those who see fit to apply it (anyone who is outraged by the content of this film will already be outraged by the mere idea of ​​it). As an agnostic who spoke of the sudden attacks on faith he experienced in his youth, Verhoeven is also clearly in conflict over the extent to which someone can negotiate their view of Christ before they start worshiping anything else. . The fetish of a fascist society for pain is a natural thing to subvert, but a religious person’s desire for pleasure is only put into crisis by a softer touch.

His uncertainty could have been an asset for “Benedetta” if the film was more in line with that of its namesake. Verhoeven’s focus on Benedetta Carlini’s vagina is closest to the film in giving her character a believable sense of interiority. Incarnated by a severe and increasingly opaque Virginia Effira, Benedetta is a fervent believer in the love of Jesus who does not always know how to best convey it. A certain greatness has accompanied her faith since she was accepted into the convent as a child married to Christ (with a massive dowry from her father), and she hears the voice of her deceased husband in her head with frequency. and a fervor associated with Joan. of Arc.

But the only war Benedetta has to wage is one against the integrity of her own beliefs, even as this internal conflict escalates into a power struggle with the Abbess (a typically withered Charlotte Rampling) after Benedetta’s orgasmic visions of Jesus. earn him a measure of local stardom. Rendered garish on green screen tiles in a way that underscores how equally ugly the rest of the film is – Jeanne Lapoirie’s unvarnished cinematography still underscores the lackluster character of a deadly winding that even nuns have the habit of farting, shitting and fucking each other – these dream sequences make it clear that Benedetta took her wedding vows seriously. Less explainable are the stigmas she begins to suffer from in her sleep, or what it has to do with the new doe-eyed girl the convent has agreed to protect from her sexually abusive father and brothers.

Both innocent and traumatized, Bartolomea (Daphne Patakia) is a natural foil for Benedetta, who often seems traumatized by her innocence. There is an instant jolt of intimacy between these two beautiful women, although Verhoeven and co-writer David Birke make sure it never ends in anything sentimental. They care about each other, but their bond is based less on romance than on erotic religiosity; Benedetta’s heart belongs to Jesus and she tends to punish all parasitic thoughts by inflicting physical pain. Suffering is the way to know Christ, after all, but then what should Benedetta do with his pleasure?

Verhoeven obviously dismisses the idea that our bodies weren’t meant to be appreciated – his argument reinforced by a drunken third act that trades naked young women for Christopher Lambert and the festering boils of the Black Death – but it couldn’t be less interested in the theological bargaining necessary for Benedetta to come to a similar conclusion. There is no psychology here, only Machiavellian power takes hold of this uncontrollable spiral as their ramifications spread through the streets of Italy and soak up the blood-red sky above.

It is a film that asks “who decides what is the will of God?” in the least rhetorical way, and finds that the answer is often “whiny little men”, but always “people of flesh and blood”. Smiling at the money changing hands behind the scenes and rolling his eyes at how all of history’s most sacred figures make things up as they go, Verhoeven is mesmerized by the idea of ​​a woman. manipulating the stickiest parts of the Catholic Church in order to truly draw closer to her faith.

“Benedetta” invites you to laugh with all its campy frills and easy punchlines on “come to Jesus”, her tongue firmly in the cheek (among other things) during even her most serious moments. And yet, the closer Benedetta herself gets to the ecstasy that could explain her suffering, the more she retreats into the margins of her own film. Too humble and open-minded to define the heroine’s dilemma, Verhoeven simply chooses to focus on simpler things.

It doesn’t take long before Benedetta is reduced to a cheap symbol of the religious panic that follows her path, as Effira’s performance – a defensive crouch tucked away in a confusing shell of denominational swagger – negates any interest we may have. have for the character, instead diverting our attention to the layered paroxysms of religious panic that threaten to doom everyone throughout the parish. While there’s a lacerating beauty in the way Benedetta’s pragmatic approach to Jesus pays off, our interest in their relationship ignites long before we reach the film’s (hilariously choreographed) final scene. As “Benedetta” fades, Verhoeven’s cheerfully sassy tale of pleasure and pain numbs to the touch of God.

Rating: C +

“Benedetta” was presented in competition at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. IFC will release it in the United States later this year.

