Midland Professional Actor and Director to Lead Creative 360 ​​Youth Actor Camp





MIDLAND, MI – A local actor and director will be leading an acting summer camp this summer for students who want to develop their skills and explore the world of theater. Creation 360 is running a summer acting camp for students ages 10-15 called The Show Must Go On! which runs July 12-15, with a final performance at 7 p.m. on July 16 in the Creative 360s Bayliss Street building. The camp will be led by professional actress and director Laura Brigham. Brigham is a Midland resident who served as a casting director for Festival 56, a theater company in Princeton, Ill., For almost 20 years. She has her own private acting and auditing coaching company called Brigham Studios, where she works one-on-one with actors who audition for roles and scholarships, according to a press release from Creative 360. There are many theater camps for high school students, but most actors were drawn to the stage long before they reached high school, Brigham said. This camp experience offers skills that will help young actors feel at home at all levels of theater. “ Learning to master the stage, analyze scripts, work on the table and make the most of one’s instincts are just some of the areas that will be covered during the five-day experience, according to Creative 360. Each participant is will be given a role to play in the final performance on the Creative 360s indoor stage. Creative 360 ​​is hosting TMI Teenage Musical Inc in August and it made me think there is a need for young actors to learn the tools they need to successfully compete for these roles, Brigham said. The five-day camp concludes with an evening performance where the actors will gain hands-on experience and immediately put into practice what they have learned. There are still limited places in the camp, which runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. the week of July 12. The cost is $ 100 and registration is available by phone or online at becreative360.org. Additionally, there is a limited number of need-based scholarships, please call Creative 360 ​​for scholarship information. Creative 360 ​​is a non-profit, community-based arts and wellness organization founded in 1994. Its mission is to create environments that allow people of all ages and abilities to experience the creative process. and improve physical, mental and spiritual well-being through the arts and humanities, according to the press release. Creative 360 ​​activities are funded in part by the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, the Midland Area Community Foundation, and the Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation. More from MLive The deadline to apply for the United Way of Bay County backpack program is fast approaching Bay City fireworks light up the skies in 2021 while honoring Terry Watson Limited parking on 4th Street between Washington and Adams in Bay City due to emergency building repair The Sunshine Shoppe’s new co-op retail store opens in downtown Bay City

