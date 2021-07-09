Get a first look at the revamped Jungle Cruise – Orange County Register

Animals have the final say in the reimagined Disneylands Jungle Cruise.

That’s what park officials told guests during an early morning preview of the attraction on Friday, June 9.

Ken Potrock, chairman of the station, said fans can expect all the heart, humor and new humor on the 6-8 minute ride.

This is one of Walts’ attractions, he added.

Disneyland is still putting the finishing touches on one of the biggest Jungle Cruise revisions in its 66-year history, removing several race-insensitive scenes and rethinking the plot for 2021 sensibilities.

What was once a canoe full of skulls is now a destroyed expedition boat that was picked up by chimpanzees on Jungle Cruise at Adventureland inside Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. On Friday, July 9, 2021. The ride was completed. Changed to remove negative depictions of natives and instead of sending guests through unrelated jungle scenes, the attraction will now work with a fully formed story connecting each thumbnail. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Monkeys play with butterflies that were likely lost in the jungle during the Jungle Cruise at Adventureland inside Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. On Friday, July 9, 2021. The ride has been altered to remove the depictions negative natives and instead of sending guests through unrelated jungle scenes, the attraction will now operate with a fully formed story connecting each thumbnail. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Trader Sam, the shrunken-headed sale native at the end of Jungle Cruise was replaced with the Trader Sams gift shop at Adventureland at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. On Friday, July 9, 2021. The ride was changed to remove negative depictions of native people and instead of sending guests through unrelated jungle scenes, the attraction will now operate with a fully formed story connecting each vignette. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

The park showcased the attraction before the park opened and then let regular visitors board the attraction. It has been closed for renovation and will officially reopen on July 16.

This date is one day away from Disneyland’s 66th anniversary.

The Jungle Cruise was one of the original Disneyland attractions overseen by Walt Disney when the park opened on July 17, 1955.

The ride was inspired by Disney’s travel documentary series True Life Adventures and had a serious tone, according to Kim Irvine, executive creative director of Walt Disney Imagineering. The animal figures were realistic but appear crude by today’s standards, she said.

In the 1960s, Disney decided that park goers wanted a more humorous experience.

The ride was envisioned as a trip aboard a steamboat along the rivers of Asia, Africa and South America, with scenes of comically menacing wild animals along the way. But a big part of the show was the skippers recounting the trip. They carry the new plot of the rides, Irvine said.

That implies Alberta Falls, patron of ocean liners, and five of his friends who came from all over the world to board his ships.

But a herd of hippos attacked the boat, leaving it split in two and a half sunk as the new plot picks up speed.

The scenes that have been deleted include a group of tribal dancers. The modified scenes include a safari pursued on a pole by a rhino. The unfortunate group is now made up of five friends from Alberta.

And a character called Trader Sam is no longer seen bartering shrunken heads at the end of the ride. Instead, Sam walked away from a gift shop he runs and she was taken over by spider monkeys. Ellie, a baby elephant who squirts water, is part of the group.

Although the plot revolves around Alberta Falls, depicted as a woman of color, the character is not seen on the ride. Instead, guests will learn about him from his desk, as they pass in the queue for rides, and through storytelling from the skippers.

The skippers are working on a script which gives them the possibility to change their lines and their wisecracks. New lines advancing the plot and referring to Alberta have been added to the script. On three test trips, the skippers did not mention Alberta, but Irvine said they had only recently received the new scripts.

The queue also includes Easter Eggs that set up five friends from Alberta and tease a new feature film based on the ride.

The ride is the subject of a feature film, Disney Jungle Cruise, which hits theaters on July 30 and airs on Disney + the same day. It stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.