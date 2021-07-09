Why a Hollywood veteran might get his first screenplay at the age of 74

Through Sheila Weller, Next avenue

Dana Coen, winner of the best screenplay competition for the over 40s

Dana Coen has had, by all accounts, a splendid career as a television executive co-producer for Fox’s “Bones” and CBS’s “JAG”. He has been a story writer and writer for hit shows from “General Hospital” to “The Wonder Years”, playwright, director and stage actor. And he currently administers the undergraduate drama writing program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

But at 74, Coen never produced his own screenplay. And until just a few months ago, that seemed extremely unlikely due to the ageism he felt in Hollywood.

Coen recalls that about 20 years ago, “I got a pilot contract with Fox, and this agent from a big agency comes to me with enthusiasm, saying,” I read your script, this is fantastic! Then Coen entered a room and seven officers entered. “We all sit down and there is a strange silence,” he says. “Then the agent who approached me said, ‘Dana, we didn’t realize you weren’t new in town.'”

Looking for “someone fresh”

Coen explains: “‘Weren’t new to town.’ ‘Are not up to date.’ “We’re looking for something fresh.” Those are three of the messages that mean, “You are old. I had had four careers in the industry by then. Hollywood are facing. “

Then, last February, an email in Coen’s laptop browser caught his eye.

An eight-year-old nonprofit called Inclusion of age in the media (AIM), presented the first Silver Bullet screenplay competition, designed to “discover and promote the work of writers over 40 and create a more accurate portrayal of characters over 40”.

Sponsored by software and scripting consultancies, the competition would reward support from a talent agency for the winner’s script.

Due to the opportunity AIM gave him as an older writer, Coen decided to enter. (Most script and play contests, he found, are limited to “new and emerging writers.”)

So, Coen submitted “Sleeping Upright,” a screenplay “about a 41-year-old man who wakes up from a coma after six years to find out that the novel he struggled to write for five years has been published and that ‘he’s famous and everything around him has changed. ”

Why he won the grand prize of the competition

He won the grand prize, competing against hundreds of others. The judges said they liked it “[t]it’s the story of a man literally waking up to who he is and what he wants out of life, ”calling the concept“ awesome ”and saying that Coen delivered on the spot with a“ sense of purpose ”. ironic humor and with authentic characters who have skipped the page. ”

“Re-awakening” is an apt word for what AIM had in mind for the contest.

AIM Executive Director David Gittins, a British playwright and screenwriter, explains that the group created it because “the older characters on screen are too often seen as sidekicks or simply as suffering on the slow path. of death”. And, he added, “There are very few stories told of older characters leading diverse, successful and full lives.” AIM wanted to find them.

As part of the award, Coen won a meet and greet with Christopher Lockhart, an Emmy-nominated producer, educator and writer / producer / story editor at William Morris Endeavor, one of the nation’s top three talent agencies.

Coen expects this meeting to take place soon. “What I’m ultimately hoping for from this and other Silver Bullet connections is production interest in ‘Sleeping Upright,’ reacquiring the portrayal so that my other scripts can be marketed and l ‘encouragement to produce more original work,’ he says.

Coen hasn’t had an agent since switching to teaching in 2009, so this is an important first step.

When AIM started the Silver Bullet Contest, said Gittins, “our biggest fear was that we only had about 50 people to participate.” The fear was unfounded.

“It was very humbling to have the quality of the scripts that we encountered and the writers, “says Gittins.” A finalist was a showrunner [the leading producer of a TV series]. Another was a sports journalist. We’ve had Emmy winners and Oscar winners. There was also a drama based on a true WWII story written by a former Navy pilot.

It is clear from the speed with which Gittins responded to my call and the enthusiasm and kindness in his voice that AIM is his passion, and his utter lack of embedding the issue of ageism in Hollywood is startling.

“No one wants to be part of an organization that deals with ageism in hollywood“he said.” We don’t have a lot of smiley faces on our website, because people don’t even want to be the face of ageism. anti-ageism here. “

In Hollywood, “Youth is king”

Gittins calls ageism “the natural order of things” in the television and film industries. “And so many people have built their careers by profiting from it since in entertainment youth is king and finding a fresh voice is synonymous with finding a younger one, “he notes.” The obsession with chasing ad dollars and its focus on the younger demographics means the entertainment industry is aging many capable creatives. “

Ageism is so strong in Hollywood that many AIM supporters (even companies that one might expect to appear to engage in “good works”) prefer to remain anonymous.

“People want help and we’ve helped people become Emmy nominees, but they don’t want to be a poster for us because there are so many age stigmas,” Gittins notes. “Someone even wanted to be a judge of the Silver Bullet Contest and wanted to help us, but they weren’t comfortable being a face of the movement.”

AIM is so realistic about ageism in Hollywood that his method is do not get people to stand up and mention their age. Rather, the group’s leaders tell them to recognize that, since the announcement of her age can be so dangerous for a career in film or television, it doesn’t matter. do not at.

“I was very open about my age,” admits Gittins, declining to mention it. “But after a while, I realized that this honesty was doing you a disservice.”

Gittins says it’s been difficult to get Hollywood trade publications to recognize ageism in their industry as a serious problem.

“‘The Hollywood Reporter’ and ‘The Wrap’ and ‘Variety’ shut us down; they are not interested in our problem,” he notes.

But the problem of ageism is not new. In the 1990s, a group of 170 screenwriters took legal action against major studios, arts agencies and production companies. It turned into a class action lawsuit involving 4,400 writers.

What “friends” have forged

At the time, the success of “Friends,” Gittins recalls, had led to a frenzy to hire young writers. “People were saying publicly that they were proud not to have writers over thirty. That meant writers in their 40s and 50s were systematically denied jobs,” Gittins said.

The legal battle led the fighters to decide that the easiest solution was to form an organization where older writers could seek employment and networking opportunities.

“I was recruited to do something with it,” Gittins said. “A settlement of over seventy million dollars was reached in 2010 with the management agencies, who distributed them to the writers.”

A group known as the TV Writers Fund for the Future was born. Three years later, largely because of this, AIM was born.

“We have decided to name ourselves exactly what we are,” says Gittins. AIM’s mission, notes its website, is “to help creatives navigate an age-centric creative environment.” Its slogan: “Not the same old story.”

In addition to the screenplay competition, “we’ve launched a mentoring site where people can hire experienced screenwriters to help them with their screenplays; we want to end the apartheid era, ”Gittins explains.

One of her mentors is Treva Silverman, known for writing and editing stories on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”.

Via email, Silverman says, “One of the reasons I joined the mentoring program is that when you are just starting out as a writer, especially as an older writer, and you may want to – being, perhaps, hopefully, a true professional writer, you feel lonely and abandoned and far from your goal. When you have a mentor, someone who’s been there, I think you feel less separated, a little more like, “Hey, somebody’s watching over me and I’m counting. “”

AIM is also launching a program to train older script readers. It’s the Hollywood gatekeeper jobs (usually low-paying and young-occupied) that read the submissions and decide to pass the scripts on to development officials for further review.

“We want to flood the market with older readers,” says Gittins. “If you have a twenty-two-year-old reading a meaningful text about the marriage of two sixty-year-olds, his ability to assess is going to be skewed.”

And, he believes, “there are a lot of different stories to be told when people get older. [Academy-award winning] “The Father” was a fantastic movie, but Alzheimer’s disease is only a very minor part of the aging experience. “

Gittins says AIM is ambitious in another, more holistic way. “The goal of AIM,” he says bluntly, “is to make us obsolete.