What a strange thing, to sit in a theater in France and watch an American movie about France. However, I am not sure that Still waterthe new film of Projector director Tom mccarthy, which premiered here in Cannes on Thursday, is actually about France. Rather, it is about how Americans, or maybe just America itself, behave abroad. From a point of view, Still water maybe just a sentimental and scary riff on the infamous Amanda knox Case. But I think McCarthy has something bigger on his mind, which he’s intriguingly pushing through the massive sprawl of his films.

Knox rose to fame when she was arrested, charged and sentenced for the murder of another college student while studying abroad in Italy. (She was later exonerated and sent home to the United States, but questions about her guilt or innocence persisted in the years that followed.) McCarthy moves this action to Marseille and begins long after the trial, when Allison , a twenty years (Abigail Breslin) was imprisoned for five years. Her once estranged father is doing well, Billy (Matt damon), travels regularly from rural Oklahoma to visit. Details of Allisons ‘specific case are gradually being explained to us, a dark night of violence that left Allisons’ girlfriend, who was Arab, dead and a mysterious second suspect in the wind.

Still water examines, both directly and indirectly, the tense racial politics of contemporary France, as new information in the case leads Billy into a housing project largely housing blacks and Arabs pushed to the fringes of the French society and very often unfairly targeted by the police. In these scenes, the film approaches dangerously a dilapidated cinematic form: communities of color used as an exotic and threatening backdrop to white heroism. I think McCarthy is aware of this, however, and uses a bad, tired structure to flip the commentary on Billy and Allison and their country.

There is a long hiatus in the investigative portion of the film, as Billy finds himself improbably settled with two local moms, Virgine (Camille Cottin) and his young daughter, Maya (Lilou slauvaud) and begins to build a new happy life. This part of the film is almost his own film, a sweet, lo-fi look at the family found and chosen. Damon has a winning relationship with Cottin and Slauvaud, both of whom give brilliant and seductive performances. How did we end up in this happy place as we embarked on a fictional Amanda Knox movie?

It’s one of the odd questions at the heart of Stillwater, a romance film that ends up tying its threads and disparate tones into something surprisingly resonant. The sweet lying next to the sinister (and intertwined with it) is the contrast that McCarthy tries, I think, to lull us to sleep in comfortable complacency before reminding us of who these people represent, what havoc the American intrusion can wreak even when can. -be especially when it is claiming good intentions.

When the violence reappears, it’s a plot twist that is, at first glance, ridiculous. Which may be the point, a soapy climax meant to echo a real calamity, an adventurism almost absurd in its recklessness. Once the sunshine in the middle part of the film has disappeared, Still water collapses into a grim conclusion, McCarthy closing his film as brutally and hauntingly as the Coen brothers ended There is no country for old people. Still water certainly doesn’t compare to this masterpiece, but it still surprises, teasing that it all may have been a big allegory from the start.

Damon is a compelling presence throughout, snuggling up in laconism yes maam but still palpably suggesting the storm that lurks under Billys ‘frayed cap and baseball pitchers’ sunglasses. He never demands our sympathy or courted our suspicion. It’s a no-frills performance, despite the goatee and Oklahoma twang and the good old boy’s roughness. McCarthy is, as always, good with his cast, helping them find the right measure of restraint and cinematic beam.

The film will be released in the US later this month, where I imagine it will be received differently. It is not the conscientious and contemptuous recreation of a sensational case that some might hope for, and one full of insight and sharp, sometimes jarring, details that make categorization difficult. It’s quite remarkable that a major Hollywood studio is releasing this difficult and curious film. I hope people give his intoxicating mix of melodrama and political allusion a chance. Because Still water do I have to say that it is deep.

