Entertainment
Jason Derulo introduces himself as actor, singer and father again
Many people know him by his music, but most people just know him by name. At the turn of the last decade, Jason Derulo literally made a name for himself singing his name at the start of almost all of his songs. But today, the reputation of the successful singer, songwriter, dancer and actor speaks for itself.
Derulo burst onto the music scene in 2009 with his hit debut single Whatcha Say. The song reached number 1 on Billboards Hot 100 chart and sold over 5 million copies in the United States. Whatcha Say would be just the first in a long line of singles sold in platinum, including In My Head, Ridin Solo, Wiggle and Talk Dirty.
Derulo knew he was destined for stardom when he was only 4 years old. I was a child of Michael Jackson, he said Forbes of his musical childhood. The first time I saw Michael Jackson, I knew I wanted to be on stage. I knew I wanted to be an artist and seeing him is where it all started. He discovered musical theater in college and fell in love with acting, and then honed his skills in music, theater and dance. I was the accomplished artist, he recalls.
Derulo continued to dominate pop and R&B in the early 2010s. His singles were a constant presence on radio stations and in the charts, and his music has often been credited with pioneering trends such as the pop music of the 2010s. using saxophones in songs. His dancing skills eventually earned him judging concerts on So you think you can dance and Australian series Everyone is dancing now.
This year, the platinum singer added another title to his charts: father. He welcomed his son Jason King with his girlfriend Jena Frumes in May 2021, and the Swalla singer couldn’t be happier with his new life.
It’s amazing to wake up with this bundle of joy, man, he smiles. It is a new love; it’s like no other love you’ve ever had. I think it even brought me closer to my dad.
Derulos’ latest project brings him back to the big screen for the first time since 2019 Cats. He is ready to play music legend Ron Isley in the next biopic of Neil Bogart Shooting gold, which chronicles the life of the founder of Casablanca Records who helped launch groups like The Isley Brothers, Donna Summer, Kiss, Gladys Knight and the Pips and Village People to worldwide fame.
I love the way the story is told and how it portrays the music industry as the Mafia at that time. I often think the music industry is still like the mafia, but it gets less and less as the reins are given more to artists and people, laughs Derulo.
For Derulo, playing Isley is an honor as someone who understands the rigors of vocal performance. Ron Isley has one of the best falsettos ever, he says clearly. I really like falsetto in general, so for to be a big at the falsetto, you have to study the big ones, and he’s definitely one of them.
With the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions across the country, Derulo is eager to immerse himself in projects and performances that could not happen in the past year. I’m delighted to take the reins and realize some of my own projects, he muses. My first love in movies is action and Marvel-style superhero action movies. These are my favorite genres of movies, so this is where I would really like to dive deep.
When Derulo returns to the road he has traveled so far, he marvels at the unimaginable success he has had in the industry since its inception. Reach 200 million [records] Sold mark has been very important to me because it’s not a number that a lot of people hit in the music industry altogether, he says proudly. To be a dark-skinned black artist and to have reached these heights is damn crazy.
