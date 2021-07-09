Heather Morris gets a tattoo in honor of Naya Rivera 1 year after her death





Heather Morris received a permanent recall from her friend and former “Glee” castmate Naya Rivera, a year after Rivera’s tragic death by drowning. Morris, 34, showed a tattoo on the side of his left forearm on Instagram Thursday which featured the words “tomorrow is not promised,” a phrase Rivera tweeted days before her death. Heather Morris (left) paid tribute to her former “Glee” co-star Naya Rivera with a tattoo in her memory on the first anniversary of Rivera’s death. Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage “It didn’t get any easier to write a legend,” Morris wrote. “You are the brightest star in my eyes, Naya Rivera. I am so grateful that GOD reached out to you and brought us together as best friends, moms friends, stage partners and everything in between. eyes. I love you forever baby girl. “ Watch TODAY all day! Receive TODAY’s best news, information and inspiration, all day long. Subscribe to TODAY Newsletter! Morris’s poignant tattoo came a year to the day after Rivera died at age 33 when she drowned in a lake outside of Los Angeles while swimming with her 4-year-old son. Morris showed off his tattoo with the words “tomorrow is not promised” in memory of Rivera, who tweeted the phrase days before her drowning death. Heatherrelizabethh / Instagram Six days before his death, Rivera posted a selfie on Twitter, writing “No matter the year, the circumstances or the conflicts, every day that you are alive is a blessing. Make the most of today and every day that is given to you. Tomorrow is not promised. . “ Morris was one of several “Glee” cast members who paid tribute to Rivera on Thursday. Chris Colfer, Jenna Ushkowitz and Matthew Morrison also shared images of Rivera on Instagram with heart emojis and memories. Thursday marked the last tough milestone for Rivera’s friends, family and “Glee” co-stars, who also honored her in January on what would have been Rivera’s 34th birthday. Following her death, the cast of “Glee” also gathered by the lake where Rivera drowned to say touching goodbye to her. Morris and Rivera were especially close after playing Brittany S. Pierce and Santana Lopez in the comedy-drama Fox, respectively. The two glee club cheerleaders fall in love and later get married. We both knew how special it was, Morris said in a tribute video to Rivera a month after his death.

