Governor Cuomo announces full theme park opening at LEGOLAND New York Resort in Orange County





Today’s announcement also underscores New York’s commitment to the state’s tourism industry. Throughout the governor’s administration, historic investments in tourism have generated record levels of visitor spending and economic impact while supporting thousands of jobs. However, the industry has been disproportionately affected during the pandemic. To support and encourage the revival of tourism statewide, the governor recently unveiled the first two phases of a $ 40 million global campaign, showcasing some of the world-class attractions in New York City and northern l New York State. These efforts, combined with new attractions like LEGOLANDNew York, will help rebuild the state’s tourism economy, while welcoming visitors and residents to explore all the state has to offer and find what they love. . The health and safety of guests and staff remains a top priority at LEGOLANDNew York Resort. As per New York State and CDC guidelines, face covers are optional for fully vaccinated guests, while guests who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear face covers while at the park. All tickets and passes will be digital, transactions will be cashless, and food and drink offerings based on mobile applications will include digital menus in the future. Hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the theme park and social distancing is encouraged. Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and CEO Eric Gertler said, “New York State couldn’t be more proud to welcome Merlin Entertainments’ new LEGOLAND Resort to the Mid-Hudson area, as today’s announcement is just the latest and greatest. great example of Governor Cuomo’s successful regional economic development strategy. With families expected from across the country and around the world, this ambitious project will play a key role in boosting the Empire State’s tourism economy and emphatically announces that New York State is back and open. to businesses and visitors from all over the world. “ The Commissioner of the Ministry of Transport, Marie-Thérèse Dominguez, said, “The State Department of Transportation is proud to have played a part in the making of LEGOLAND New York. This exciting new theme park will not only bring joy to the hearts of countless New York children and their families. , but it will also bring new tourism and economic activity to Orange County, once again demonstrating the intrinsic link between healthy transportation systems and the vitality of our communities. ” SUNY New Paltz President and Mid-Hudson REDC Co-Chair Dr Donald P. Christian said, “The Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council is proud to have supported this project and enthusiastically welcomes the first LEGOLAND park in the Northeast in our greater region. For a decade, REDC has cultivated the Mid-Hudson region as a premier destination for visitors and a great place for residents and businesses. Merlin Entertainment has recognized this, and our positive and productive partnership will create employment opportunities, infrastructure improvements and economic development locally and throughout the region. “

