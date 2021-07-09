MEANDERING THE MESQUITE: FILMS & THE AMERICAN INDIAN Hollywood distortions of Native Americans | Get out

Entertainment
MEANDERING THE MESQUITE: FILMS & THE AMERICAN INDIAN Hollywood distortions of Native Americans
First of all, the American Indian did not endlessly circling around a large circle of wagons, shooting capricious arrows (which always stuck in a piece of wood). They were also not shot down one by one with rifles. Truth be told, they were very successful in railcar raids and often used stealth.
But Hollywood, being the myth-making machine, has sold this to the public for years. As insulting as it may be, he was overwhelmed by the portrayal of Native Americans by actors who were not.
Jeff Chandler, Rock Hudson, and Burt Lancaster did some extra homework. They played Indians, and also Indian killers. They had pretty good company when it came to donning feathers.
Anthony Quinn, Charlie Bronson, Chuck Connors, Tony Curtis, Robert Blake, Audrey Hepburn, Katy Jurado, Natalie Wood and Sal Mineo have also reached the big screen. Johnny Depp, taking off his pirate costume, took on the role of Tonto in The Lone Ranger. You would need a barrel of rum to watch it, buddy.
But still, you might find American Indians in John Ford movies. Hollywood was wrong too. Ford toured primarily in Monument Valley and employed Navajo to play Sioux, Comanches, or Kiowa.
Over time, a wave of guilt hit Tinseltown. Stimulated by political rumblings, the story of some Indian actors becomes a cause. Was this a sinister plot of degradation? Some observers thought so. If not, why so little or not
The Native Americans used? Simple. There were no Actors Studios on the reservations, and very few Indians in New York and Burbank.
In hindsight, and given the stilted dialogue required, they certainly could have recruited the real deal without compromising production. I mean, how hard it would have been to growl, me not as a white man, without a background of method actor.
Famous director Cecile B. DeMille was at the start of Indian performances on the big screen with his 1914 The Squaw Man. Interestingly, there was a movie with an all-Indian cast, The Daughter of Dawn, a silent movie made in 1920. It didn’t come out until 2012. A little too late for redemption, I would say.
John Ford / John Wayne’s cavalry films set the mold for a generation. The late 1940s and 1950s brought Indian heroes to the fore.
Burt Lancaster played the legendary Massai in Apache. Crazy Horse’s portrayal of Anthony Quinns stood out in Errol Flynn’s classic, They Died With Their Boots On. It doesn’t matter that Tony is of Irish and Mexican descent. Six-foot-six-inch Chuck Connors (TV star The Rifleman) starred in Geronimo, Blue Eyes and all.
Jeff Chandler played Cochise in Jimmy Stewart’s movie Broken Arrow. At least Jeff could claim some tribal history, given that he was Jewish. Charles Bronson performed as a famous Apache warrior in Chatos Land. Ford’s attempt to set the record straight for Native Americans, Cheyenne Autumn, featured a warrior played by Sal Mineo, a Sicilian from the Bronx.
Finally, Hollywood had a revelation. Hell, there were Indian actors. Jay Silverheels did the Tonto thing for years, even though he was an Eastern Mohawk. Chef Dan George and Will Sampson were discovered in Clint Eastwood’s classic The Outlaw Josey Wales.
Graham Greene emerged. Activist Russell Means stood out in The Last of the Mohicans. (Silverheels was not available, he died in 1980.) Wes Studi received an honorary Oscar for his cinematic achievements.
The barrier had been besieged. Recognition has been a long time coming.
The author has had his own moments of note with Native Americans. I lined up a Navajo guide for Canyon de Chelly. As I approached him I said my best Indian greeting from John Wayne. He was dismissively returned with Oh, my God no! Not another.
On a Mescalero reservation in New Mexico, a tribal member walked up and said, We have killed a lot of white eyes. Remember this.
Reply? You bet. I’m leaving NOW.
Decades ago a friend appreciated his Indian heritage (Choctaw, I think.) He was also a lawyer. He had a plaque in his office. He, in times of heated negotiations, said nothing and pointed the finger at it.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, lecturer, and Western scholar. He is a member of the Western Writers of America. He can be contacted at [email protected]
