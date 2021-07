Lovecraft Country Creator Misha Green Signs Global Deal with Apple – The Hollywood Reporter

Misha Green resumes activities with management team behind former WGN America critic darling Underground. the Lovecraft Country creator and showrunner signed a multi-year global deal with Apple, following what sources say was a competitive bidding process for the writer / executive producer. The deal reunites Green with former Sony TV chairmen who became Apple’s heads of global video Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht and former WGN America chief and Apple’s US programming director Matt Cherniss. Van Amburg and Erlicht have developed Green’s Underground during their time with Sony TV, while Cherniss supervised it for WGN America. Despite strong critical support, Underground – starring Jurnee Smollett and Aldis Hodge – was canceled after two seasons when WGN America left the scripted activity. At Apple, Green will create and develop new TV projects exclusively for the iPhone maker’s TV + streaming platform. Apple pact comes after HBO streamed second season of Green’s Lovecraft Country, despite the showrunner openly expressing interest in continuing the genre drama that reunited her with Smollett for several seasons. Lovecraft Country was based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, with the first season covering the entire book. Green said season two would have been called Lovecraft Country: Supremacy, which was to begin in a new world – the “Sovereign States of America”. Although HBO owns the show in-house – it was produced by sister company Warner Bros. TV and had Jordan Peele and JJ Abrams as its executive producers – the premium cable network heard the season two pitch and ultimately chose not to renew the series. . At Apple, Green will join a global offer list that includes Kerry Ehrin (The morning show), Alena Smith (Dickinson), Jason Katims, Jon Stewart, Idris Elba, Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, Sharon Horgan, Tracy Oliver and Sharon Horgan, among others. Apple launched an in-house studio last year as the streamer, like others, continues to make ownership of its expensive original programming a top priority. Green, who’s next to write and direct the next tomb Raider sequel for MGM, is replaced by CAA and Del Shaw.

