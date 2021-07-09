Sun Valley: Barry Diller says Hollywood is “irrelevant”





Barry Diller is very supportive of President Joe Biden’s efforts to curb some of the more aggressive business tactics favored by the big tech giants. As the sun rose on day three of the annual Allen & Co. Moguls gathering here in the Idaho hill station, Diller, the veteran executive who has long straddled the content and digital world with his holding company IAC Corp., gave a boost. until Biden’s decree just announced. The move targets Big Tech and Big Pharma over restrictive contracts and employment terms that the administration says are pushing up prices and hurting employees. Speaking from the Big Tech angle, Diller alluded to the dominance of the FAANG giants – Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Google and Netflix – which regularly carve out their ground for dominance in the production and distribution of digital content, advertising, financial technology and cultural conversations. and trends amplified by the social media megaphone. “I have had the impression for years that these companies are growing more and more and have monopoly tendencies – tendencies, they are monopolies – they have to have regulation, ”Diller said. Diller was also particularly outspoken when asked about the changing tides for Hollywood’s biggest mainstream actors. There’s no doubt that the tech squad of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Andy Jassy, ​​Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg, Netflix’s Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos, Apple’s Tim Cook and Eddy Cue are the C-suiters with the sizzle here in Sun Valley. Diller, whose resume stretches from the end of old Hollywood in the ’60s and’ 70s to the dot-com boom of the ’90s and beyond, said the change is palpable. “Hollywood as we know it doesn’t matter. It just doesn’t make sense or anything. Streaming and all, movies. Everything has really changed and he no longer has hegemony over anything, ”said Diller. Diller and Amazon founder Bezos have spent a lot of time together over the past few days with a trip to Greece on Diller’s yacht before the two arrived in the Sawtooth Mountains. But the iron-fisted boss, who ran Paramount Pictures in the 1970s and 20th Century Fox in the 1980s, said he didn’t give his mega-mogul friend any advice on running a studio. now that Amazon has made a deal to buy MGM for $ 8.5 billion. When asked if he thinks tech giants with big pockets will continue to pick up Hollywood brands, Diller was skeptical. “There aren’t many left, as they say,” he said as he walked to the Allen & Co. morning events with his wife, famous fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, at his arms. Sun Valley, as always, brings together an eclectic mix. Among the attendees spotted starting early Friday’s events included Candice Bergen, former Senator Bill Bradley, billionaire investor Vivi Nevo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and NBC News legend Tom Brokaw.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2021/tv/news/barry-diller-biden-order-sun-valley-1235015803/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos