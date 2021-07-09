Another more regrettable beaus of Serenas is Gabriel (a meadowSocial network Army hammer). Fans may remember him as the seemingly dashing suitor who ends up running a Ponzi scheme under the pretext of providing the internet to underprivileged children… we think? Gabriels’ bait and switch are further complicated by the fact that Serena briefly believes the couple got married on a boozy night in Spain. (It wasn’t a legally binding ceremony, naturally.) Apparently fans could have gotten even more from Gabriel on GG If it hadn’t been for the show’s tough filming conditions, as Hammer teased in an interview in 2017.

Serena and Nate are dating a father-daughter duo

Not to repeat Serena’s little black book, but a season six arc in which she and Nate (the exes themselves, by the way) go out with a father and son. 17 years girl, respectively, is scary. Nate even keeps seeing his underage girlfriend after learn his age. The only slightly funny thing to emerge from this whole arrangement are scenes of Serena going all Meredith Blake over her potential future daughter-in-law.

Jennys exiled from New York City

One of the show’s proven ways to get rid of a tired plot point or restless actor is simply old-fashioned banishment. Throughout the series, the characters kick the people of the Big Apple out as punishment for getting too close to those around them. This was most famous at the end of season three when Jenny Humphrey (Taylor momsen, I’m trying to leave GG and toured with his rock band, The Pretty Reckless) is warned by Blair to never return to Manhattan after an unfortunate date with Chuck (Ed westwick). She knows socialite teens can’t decide who will live on the island and who will be forever excluded, can they? Some characters return after being outlawed, like the ubiquitous Georgina. We never hear from others again (goodbye, Juliette!)

Blairs Royal Relation

CW Network / Everett Collection.

Those who have closely followed the courtship displays and the nuptials of Meghan and Harry, Kate and Williamor Grace Kelly and the Prince of Monaco will find the marriage of the monarch Blair far-fetched. What starts off as a promising fairy tale between Blair and Prince Louis (Hugo becker) derailed quickly. At one point, a jealous Louis pays Chucks’ therapist to direct him to insanity so Blair doesn’t fall in love with him. A few episodes later, Blair miscarries Louis’ child, only so that this traumatic event is never brought up again. Did we mention that Blair and Louis’ Royal Reception is held at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City? Yeah, that wedding blink and you missed it was better left in the royal rearview mirror.

The political ties of the Archibald family

Another subject not assessed in the GG The writers’ room is political. In season three, Nates Tripp’s cousin (Aaron Tveit) launches a campaign in Congress. Despite the potential for juicy stories surrounding a powerful family’s attempts to enter the political arena, this story is ultimately toothless. The most outrageous things that stand out from the campaign are a PG-13 extramarital affair between Serena and Tripp, and a planned coup in which he saves a drowning man from the Hudson River. Tripps’ heroism gives him a lead in the polls, but not before aspiring documentary filmmaker Vanessa (Jessica szohr) captures images of the man intentionally jumping into the water.

Bart Bass comes back to life

No conversation about problematic dads would be complete without Bartholomew Bass (Robert john burke), who is scandalously offended in Gossip Girls second season. Barts’ disappearance in a car crash haunts his son, Chuck, as he tries to escape his father’s shadow and locate his long-lost mother. (After not one, but two women mistakenly identify as Chuck’s mother, that story strangely fades away.) But in a Shakespearean twist of fate, Bart is found unharmed by the end of season five. It turns out that he faked his death in order to protect his family from an evil business opponent. Barts’ return is short-lived, however, when he battles the reins of Bass Industries away from Chuck, and even plans to have him killed. Needless to say, these two never make amends and Bart falls on the side of a Manhattan skyscraper.

Serenas brief stint in film development

Gossip Girl had some of the weirdest guest stars on any Real Housewives TV show (Tinsley Mortimer) to the real mayors (Mike Bloomberg, reflect on the identity of Gossip Girls in the series finale). Ivanka trump and Jared kushner even pop up at the Boom Boom room, of course. Then there’s the Oscar nominated filmmaker David O. Russell, who hires Serena on the spot in season four simply because she Lily F. Scott Fitzgerald’s book is adapted for the cinema. In just one episode, Serena spends coffee chore on the set of O’s fictional movie. Russell at court alone. Daniel Day-Lewis for a project. The way she seduces the famous picky comedian? By sending him a handwritten letter and a rosebush that only grows in Ireland.

Honestly, all of the character’s career paths