Bollywood Roundup: Mithila Palkar, Suhana Khan, Mira Kapoor, and more …

Mithila Palkar stuns in new photoshoot

Bombay– Actress Mithila Palkar took to social media on Friday and shared photos from a recent photoshoot.

The actress posted the photos on her Instagram page. She looked stunning in a beige outfit that included a ruffled skirt, spaghetti top and dupatta, with makeup completing the look.

Mithila, 28, is known for her role in the “Little Things” web series and films like “Karwaan” and “Chopsticks”.

She was last seen in Renuka Shahane’s film “Tribhanga”, released on OTT, starring Kajol and Tanvi Azmi.

Suhana Khan strikes a ‘golden’ pose in new Insta post

Bombay– Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is quite the “golden girl” in her Friday Instagram post.

In a gorgeous photo she posted on social media, the afternoon golden glow falls on Suhana, as she has a faraway look in her eyes. She is dressed in a fitted strappy top paired with faux leather pants and has her shiny locks open.

Suhana captioned the image with some face emojis.

Her best friend Shanaya Kapoor, who is set to make her Bollywood debut, commented on the photo, saying, “Are you real.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, has dropped two love emojis.

Mira Kapoor strikes a thoughtful pose

Bombay– Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor took to social media on Friday and shared a photo with the setting sun as a backdrop.

“Even the sun is setting in paradise,” Mira wrote on her Instagram page.

In the photo, Mira is seen standing on a balcony that overlooks the city.

She enjoys the view of the sea and the setting sun in the background, casually dressed in a dress printed with foliage.

An avid social media user, Mira recently shared a photo marking the sixth anniversary of her marriage to Shahid on July 7.

The couple married in 2015 and became parents to daughter Misha in 2016 and son Zain in 2018.

Kareena Kapoor launches her book “The Pregnancy Bible”

Bombay– Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media on Friday to announce the launch of her book “Pregnancy Bible”.

She posted a video from her kitchen asking, “What was cooking? She then took a copy of her book out of the microwave and announced, “This is what’s coming. “

Recalling her journey as an author, the actress wrote on her Instagram page: “It has been quite a journey both for my pregnancies and for writing my pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days i was impatient to go to work and others i had trouble getting out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally during my two pregnancies.

Kareena had announced that she had designed her book “Pregnancy Bible” on Taimur’s birthday in 2020.

“In many ways this book is like my third child from conception to birth today. Posted by @ juggernaut.in and the amazing @chikisarkar, I am proud to share that my Pregnancy Bible is verified and approved by FOGSI, India’s official body of gynecologists and obstetricians, with the help of many voices of experts like @ rujuta.diwekar, Dr Sonali Gupta and Dr Prabha Chandra from NIMHANS. I am both excited and nervous to share this with you. The pre-order link is in my bio, ”Kareena wrote.

Sameera Reddy opens up about yoga’s role in her weight loss journey

Bombay– Actress Sameera Reddy highlighted yoga’s role in her weight loss journey on Friday.

The actress is trying to lose a few extra pounds through Diwali this year.

“2020 is letting go and 2021 is about taking back control of my fitness goals. I just finished an hour of yoga with @yogabypramila. I wonder if everyone in the online course is sweating and panting as much as I am. It’s #fitnessfriday and I’m on a mission !! 84.9 kg and I’m on my way to 75 kg. I am delighted with the number of people who write about how they feel energized by our Friday motivation! It’s a group effort and we can do it. How is it people #fitnessmotivation #letsdothis, ”Sameera shared in an Instagram post.

The actress recently took to social media to report that she had reduced seven pounds from 92 kg, refrained from emotional eating, snacking and portion control while eating. (IANS)