‘Black Widow’ grabs $ 13.2 million Thursday night – The Hollywood Reporter





After more than a year of waiting behind the scenes, the female Marvel Studios superhero standalone Black Widow finally hit the big screen Thursday night in the United States, raising $ 13.2 million in previews to set a new pandemic-era record for previews. Additionally, the film hinted at doing business at the pre-pandemic level. The raw rundown of almost rivals, or the best, select Marvel titles: Spider-Man: Homecoming raised $ 15.4 million in preview for a $ 117 million opening, Thor: Ragnorok ($ 14.5 million, $ 123 million), Ant-Man and the Wasp ($ 11.5 million, $ 76 million), Venom ($ 10 million, $ 80 million), to name a few. On Friday, the Disney / Marvel tent pole will expand to more than 4,100 theaters across North America, including a host of high-end Imax and large-format screens that are a fan’s paradise. The film is also off to a pleasant early start abroad, where it began opening on Wednesday to the best numbers of the pandemic era, including the UK and France for a total of $ 5 million for the opening day. On Thursday, it opened in 30 other markets – including Germany, Russia, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Brazil and Mexico – for a total of $ 22.4 million in two. days. If all goes well, Black Widow will make $ 80-100 million when launched nationally, as well as a pandemic-era record that surpasses that of Universal F9 $ 70 million domestic startup (including $ 7.1 million in Thursday sneaks). Both are among the many 2020 tent poles that have been delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis. The main difference between the two: F9 receives an exclusive theatrical release, while Black Widow opens day and date on Disney + Premier Access for an additional $ 30. No one is sure what impact a day-and-date model will have on the box office, as the studios are not revealing viewership numbers. To further complicate matters, the box office is still in resume mode and far from performing at normal levels. This is also true abroad, where Black Widow opens this week and weekend in most major markets, excluding areas still affected by COVID-19 closures, including Taiwan, India, parts of Australia and parts of Asia from South East and Latin America. (In North America, many theaters in Canada, including Toronto, are still closed.) Black Widow does not yet have a release date in China, where the box office has rebounded in a major way. Disney and Marvel are hoping for a global box office launch north of $ 120 million, while other analysts predict more than $ 130 million. Watching Black Widow on Disney + Premier Access is also an option in many international markets where the streamer is available. Directed by Cate Shortland, the big budget mast stars Scarlett Johansson in the lead role. The action thriller follows Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow as she revisits her past. Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbor are also on the bill. It’s been over two years since a Marvel / Disney superhero photo (Avengers: Endgame) graced the big screen. End of Game, which was released in late April 2019, was followed in July of the same year by Sony / Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.

