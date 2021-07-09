“Atypical” designer Robia Rashid on Sam Gardner’s journey to independence

SPOIL ALERT: This should not be read if you haven’t yet watched the final season of “Atypical”, now streaming on Netflix.

The United States was reeling from its worst wave of COVID-19 when the cast and crew “Atypical” began filming their fourth and final season. The Netflix series has always looked at warm undertones, but emitting a sense of aspiration and joy was now more important than ever.

“Especially coming from where we are from in the pandemic, it would have been difficult for us to write a truly disappointing ending. I think we just needed that, ”said Robia Rashid, creator of“ Atypical ”. “I’m so happy every time because it’s really cool to see someone on the spectrum doing what [Sam’s] do at the end of the show.

Filmed from January to March, Rashid explains that everyone “worked three times harder to make this season,” which included wearing full PPE for 14 hours a day. Such a high-level effort would be worth it when audiences saw “Atypical” protagonist Sam Gardner fulfill a dream he never even imagined possible: travel to Antarctica.

The final season of the show brings Sam’s maturity to an end. What started out as a goal of starting dating has grown into ambitions of new heights over the course of the series. The previous season, he even confessed to a professor that he never thought he would make it to college. Sam’s expectations reflect that while nearly half of students with autism or disabilities receive some form of higher education, the college graduation rate is 41%, compared to 59% for students without a disability.

“This whole season he’s been exceeding his own expectations in every way,” said Rashid. “The idea of ​​the potential and where your dreams can take you and Sam realizing that it’s available to him was so cool for us, so that was kind of the starting point for this season.”

In the Season 4 premiere, Sam officially leaves his parents’ house for the first time and lives with his best friend Zahid (Nik Dodani) in an apartment adjacent to the university. It’s a big step for Sam, especially in light of how, the previous season, he tried to live in a dorm on campus for a while. Best friends compete against each other as they adapt to individual whims and habits and learn to coexist. But this is only a stepping stone. Knowing that he can walk the traditional pipeline from high school to middle school, Sam has a revelation at the end of Episode 2 (big thanks to the Penguin Stumpy) that he can stray from that path and gives himself permission to dream big.

However, the road to Antarctica is bumpy. As Sam prepares physically, intellectually and financially for his adventure, those around him fall apart. Chuck, the best friend of Doug (Michael Rapaport), dies the day after his retirement; Zahid is diagnosed with testicular cancer; girlfriend Paige (Jenna Boyd) feels trapped in her dead end job; and increasing pressure to balance academics and the athletic track causes Casey (Brigette Lundy-Paine) to collapse.

These personal struggles were inspired by the own lives of “atypical” writers. Rashid says that on their five-person editorial team, one was diagnosed with cancer and another was scared of testicular cancer, which opened up Zahid’s wacky story.

“It was our way of fighting toxic masculinity and how does a player like Zahid deal with that when it feels like a specific attack on his manhood?” ” she says.

Of all the Gardner clan, Casey is perhaps the most grounded. Her sharp tongue keeps her family humble, and she’s one of Sam’s fiercest protectors. But even Casey – a teenager who navigates star-studded athleticism, college overload, and confuses romantic relationships with relative grace – is human. At a major track and field competition, when a UCLA recruiter comes to check on her, she has a panic attack and leaves the race just as the starting gun sounds.

“Maybe it had to do with all of us facing a pandemic,” Rashid mused of the development of Casey’s storyline. “She’s so funny and strong and such a source of power and strength for the people in her life. I hope to see her struggle with [anxiety] can sort of normalize it a bit.

“Atypical” ends with Sam’s greatest feat of independence, but arguably his biggest step is how he becomes the rock that his family and friends have been for him for so long. In one of the final moments of the series, Sam hands Paige a metaphorical mirror to remind her why she is such a special person. He explains that the purpose of her life is to be an advocate (like when her high school organized a silent nightclub so that Sam could finally go to a school dance) and that she has to accept the job of Habitat for Humanity. that was offered to him, even if that would mean moving to another state.

“I never thought I could find a girlfriend, then I found the best in the world,” Sam says. “Just because we take a break from being girlfriend and boyfriend doesn’t mean I’ll take a break someday so as not to be in love with you. “

“He’s in a position where he chooses to let go because he believes in a world of plenty,” says Rashid. “It is really him who gives him the power to no longer operate from this place of fear. We all have these breakups when we’re 18, 19, 20 – where your heart breaks into a million pieces but you know your life is bigger than that.

Sam’s life comes full circle when Doug asks to join his trip to Antarctica. Like his son, Doug gives himself permission to live with a sense of adventure. Cradled by the sudden death of Chuck, he comes to understand the importance of a present and fearless life. Plus, this moment serves as the end point for Doug’s relationship to heal with Sam. In the first episode, Doug admits that he and Sam aren’t connecting with anything and we later learn that he left the family at the. following Sam’s autism diagnosis.

“[Doug’s] doesn’t go with him because he thinks Sam can’t. He goes with him because he wants to go. He is interested and curious and his friend has passed away and he realizes that you have to seize the opportunities, ”says Rashid. “I think it all ended up feeling both earned and real, and also magical and wonderful.”