Shannon Singh: Love Island Scot had to prepare for two weeks to be exposed for 48 hours





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> Shannon Singh opened up about her brief time on Love Island with Heatworld (Insta @shannonsinghhh) Shannon Singh also revealed that she thinks some of the other islanders were secretly happy that she was gone, in an interview with heat world. In a conversation with former Love Island contestants Shaughna Philips and Chris Taylor, they reflected on the 23-year-old’s brief stint on the hugely popular show. Sign up to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise Shaughna said: The amount of preparation you would have needed to get into it, for the quarantine. I’ll have my lawyer on the phone. Shannon revealed that she prepared for 15 nights and went through 48 hours of quarantine to be on the show. In the third episode, after Chloe Burrows teamed up with her partner Aaron Francis, Shannon was given the text of doom. “I thought I was going to have a date,” she said, “I got out of breath, then I got mad. I was getting ready, I was like, get me out of here. “In Unseen Bits, everyone missed it, I walked through the stars like motherfuckers of peace, I’m leaving. “And then I walked across the stage I was embarrassed and there we are. What can you do? She also confessed: Do you know what annoyed me a little too? Everyone was like oh my god. I was like, can’t you. “I think some of them were secretly happy. That’s good. I’m here, I’m happy, I’m beaming.” Of all the men in the villa now, Shannon said she would go for Liam. “I think Liams is very handsome! 6ft 6in he is the size of the fridge, she said, he is probably the most genuine, he doesn’t try too hard. I would say him. And then the others. , no. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Love Island’s Shannon Singh: 7 Facts About Fife’s Party Girl You Didn’t Know Thinking back to Islanders, she said new daughter Lucinda is beautiful and predicts Jake is going to break Libertys heart, not even a question. Shannon also thinks Fayes is struggling: I don’t think she appreciates that, she said. The former Fife glamor model also revealed that islanders have to wait before being allowed out of bed in the morning. “You have to wait until someone tells you you can get up,” she said and Shaughna added that she wasn’t even allowed to go to the bathroom. Since Shannons stepped out of Love Island, conspiracy theories have spread that she will be back on the show either on Casa Amor or later in the show. When asked if she was going to return to the villa, she replied: Who knows? I do not! I’m not excluding anything. “

