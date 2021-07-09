Where’s Anne Frank’s Review – The Hollywood Reporter

Kitty, the imaginary friend approached in Anne Frank’s diaries, jumps off the page like a pen and ink version of a flesh-and-blood girl in Ari Folman’s rendition of life Where is Anne Frank. Given that the Anne we meet in the movie is a film buff, it’s fitting that Kitty’s exploits span a Hollywood-style narrative range – historical drama, action-adventure, romance, social commentary. There’s a lot going on in this feature film – sometimes too much, although this abundance of stories is designed to click with the young viewers the film aims to reach.

The son of Auschwitz survivors, Folman set out to make the first international Holocaust film for children aged 12 and over. In collaboration with the foundation created by Frank’s father, Otto, he and his team of directors have also developed an accompanying educational program. There is an educational element to the film, and adult audiences will likely find a passage or two clearly didactic. Despite this, and setting aside the sometimes convoluted plot, Where is Anne Frank revolves around exceptionally engaging central characters, expresses the unspeakable sadness of the story with eloquence and sensitivity, and brilliantly captures the intelligence, humor and adolescent exuberance so evident in Anne Frank’s photographs and her writings .

Location: Cannes Film Festival (Out of Competition) Director-screenwriter: Ari Folman 1 hour 39 minutes

In collaboration with animation director Yoni Goodman, whose innovative work resulted in Folman’s documentary in 2008, Waltz with Bachir, his bewitching look, the filmmaker took another innovative approach, placing 2D characters on stop-motion backgrounds. In his depiction of Amsterdam, where much of the story takes place (with a heart-wrenching visit to present-day Bergen-Belsen, the concentration camp where Frank died), there is architectural integrity to match l ‘historical.

Most of the action revolves around the Anne Frank House – in its contemporary status as a world-famous museum and in its use from 1942 to 1944 as a secret annex where the Franks and van Pels (referred to as the Van Damms in newspapers and this film) hidden from the Nazis. Today, designated for narrative licensing reasons as “a year from now,” museum visitors line up in a severe storm. Sowing the seeds for a subplot, a refugee family from Mali, living on the streets, struggles to save their tent from the high winds.

Inside, a special exhibit is Anne’s original diary, with its red checkered cover and pages brimming with cursive writing. Through a chance collision of time and magic, the book’s display case shatters, an antique fountain pen comes to life, and Kitty (voiced by Ruby Stokes) materializes from the ink lines. She is a resourceful, slender redhead teenager with a fierce devotion to her creator, Anne (Emily Carey, whose unforced soul matches that of Stokes), and she has no idea she is entering a other world, 75 years after the last communication from the girls.

Kitty is bewildered to find an endless stream of strangers rushing into Anne’s room, peering through her sparse furniture and photos of movie star fangirls hanging on her walls. Kitty is invisible to them. The logic of when she can and cannot be seen is explained to her – and to us – by Peter (Ralph Prosser), a young street kid whose pickpocketing skills would make Robert Bresson smile. According to somewhat wobbly logic, whether visible or not, the newspaper is the crucial piece of the puzzle it needs. She removes it from the museum as she sets out on her quest for Anne, and the missing diary becomes the best story in town, a prize of 100,000 euros in prospect.

The film’s title refers to Kitty’s search, but it’s also kind of an accusation, a reminder that culturally significant totems like the diary can turn amber, detached from their meaning. In the contemporary setting, the name of Anne Frank sports a hospital, a theater, a bridge and a school. At the same time, the government is cracking down on war refugees and refusing to grant them asylum. Among the applicants are the Malian family from the opening streak, whose young daughter Awa (Naomi Mourton) charms Kitty with her dazzling talent for the Cat’s Cradle.

In a more subtle paradox than the immigrant issue, before the newspaper vanished, the police broke into the museum – the same building where two families had lived in fear of the authorities for two treacherous years – in order to protect the precious book. suspected vandals. A policeman (voiced by Folman with a mixture of weary, sly and sincere) pronounces the newspaper “the greatest spiritual treasure this country has produced since Rembrandt”, as if repeating a memorized line.

Trading vintage jewelry for fast fashion, Kitty takes on the role of a modern girl (with musical contributions from Karen O and Ben Goldwasser accentuating the makeover). But when she reads the newspaper, she is likely to return to Anne’s world. (Again, the logic of magic is kind of tricky to follow.) Through the girls’ open conversations, Kitty learns that the Nazis are targeting Jews and comes to understand the day-to-day realities of life during the Occupation for Anne. , her parents (Michael Maloney and Samantha Spiro) and her sister, Margot (Skye Bennett). In the streets, the SS stand out like stylized and imposing figures with skull masks. In the underground districts of the Franks, the new resident Albert Dussel (Andrew Woodall) brings poignant news from “the East”, where the machinery of extermination is in operation.

Scenes from the war-era past pulsate with the prospect of a bright and insightful teenager. Folman does not deny the weight of fear and oppression – indeed, he builds powerfully in it. But he makes sure to leave time and space for the joys that shaped Anne’s privileged youth before the dark days set in. A glimpse of the boys who loved her, presented in the whimsical form of a parade, bursts with color and tangy schoolgirl language, 40s style: “He’s a badass, but he’s a kid, ”she says of unqualified hope. In another scene, the image of a puzzle comes to life, and there’s a wonderfully ironic commercial for the company Otto Frank works for, with a Felix the Cat lookalike.

Anne’s burgeoning romance with shy Peter Van Damm (Sebastian Croft) parallels Kitty’s with her wiser Peter. The latter have the opportunity to skate on the frozen canals of the city; back in the annex, the greatest adventure Anne and Peter can have is an imaginary exploration of the bowels of a radio station.

The interwoven layers of history and imagination fuel the drama with greater urgency as it heads into the horrific days after the Franks were discovered in their hiding place. With great emotion and thriller tension, a streak of bravery interweaves Kitty’s journey on a passenger train with Anne’s forced ride to the dreaded East. Folman doesn’t explicitly portray the camps, but he draws from the enormity of their horror: Hades incarnate for Anne, a writer born in love with Greek mythology.

That the lessons of the film on intolerance are always urgent is hardly new. And yet, there is something surprisingly urgent about the way Folman and his company turn simple, clear lines into full-fledged characters. It’s not childish stuff like Anne’s eyebrows crinkle in worry, and the tears of her beloved Kitty, when she finds out what happened to Anne, might just blow your mind.