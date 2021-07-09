Black Widow Redeemed: How Fan Outcry Saved Scarlett Johanssons Superhero

A playful moment of teasing between sisters in new Marvels Black Widow the movie actually comes off as a not-so-subtle critique of how far the superhero secret agent has come in the decade since Scarlett johansson started to play it.

It’s all in the pose.

Florence pughs Yelena Belova, a young woman raised on the same brutal assassin program as Johanssons Natasha Romanoff, can’t help but torment her big sister over her iconic gesture. You know the one: legs straddling the ground, arched back, one hand stretched out behind her while the other grips the ground. It’s a pin-up pose more than a warrior position, and Natasha’s sarcastic little sister won’t let her forget it. You are a total poseur, she said.

Her diss is also a token of appreciation to fans and critics alike who have been saying the same since Black Widow entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the 2010s. Iron man 2. The character has been a comic book mainstay since 1964 and a regular supporting actor in the Marvels films, but it’s only now that she gets her first solo film, making her theatrical debut this weekend. and as a bonus on Disney +. The consensus to date is that the Black Widow autonomous, led by Cate Shortland, finally gets the right character. It took them long enough.

You can trace Natasha’s development through the remarks Johansson has made over the years, expressing her own frustrations. In a 2012 interview I did for THAT ONE with her and the rest of the Avengers, the actress was blunt about what it would take in Hollywood to get her a standalone superhero movie:

I should wear pies to green light one of those movies, she said, seemingly annoyed that the emphasis on sexuality has consistently undermined the quality of the few superhero projects led by superheroes. women who had actually been made. I think they always fight in a bra, so while it can be exciting for a still photo, it’s ridiculous.

The problem didn’t extend to all comic book movies, she noted. I thinksuperheromovies are normally really cheesy and bad, Johansson said. They’re always like, fight in four inch heels with your [hefts chest] like a two-shot salvo.

At the moment, Chris Hemsworth noted that the X-Men series had respectable female heroes. Johansson smiles at him.

Well get more, she said.

Her frustrations were still there about eight years later, but by then Johansson had come to include her own performance as part of the issue with female comic book heroes. Initially, the character really started out as a sexy secretary with a skill set on the side, Johansson said at the 2019 press conference for Avengers: Endgame.

Iron man 2 director Jon Favreau, who was hosting the press conference, added that Natasha was just masquerading as it, which Johansson admitted. But to steal a line from Kurt Vonnegut Jr.: We are what we claim to be. When Natasha is first featured in this movie, Gwyneth Paltrows Pepper Potts described her as Robert Downey Jr.s Tony Stark as a potentially very expensive sexual harassment lawsuit.

Johansson went on to say that she felt Natasha was less of a fancy item in her 2012 appearance. Next time we saw her in The Avengers she was one of the boys, for better or for worse. It made sense then, Johansson said. But Black Widow had a lot more to do.

Johansson said this trip was fueled by the people who loved him the most: Black Widow fans. Fans and audiences alike have pushed Marvel and all studios and filmmakers to bring the hottest things to the screen on screen, wanting to see various films and casts that represent their own aspirations and what they feel, has she declared. The character grew up in reaction to that and the movies grew up in response to this encouragement from fans.

At the time of this press conference, a Black Widow movie was already rumored and was in fact in development, although Marvel’s notorious secrecy prevented her or anyone else from revealing it. The question of when will Black Widow have a stand-alone? is the one Johansson had to endure for over a decade. There has never been a satisfactory answer.

So why did it take so long? Vanity Show asked Disney to sit down with the president of Marvel Studios Kevin feige to discuss the character’s on-screen journey, but we were turned down. However, few blame him for the delay. hulk actor Marc Ruffalo, a famous secret Marvel revealer, said Feige fought hard for a female-led superhero movie years ago and faced intense resistance from an executive who didn’t no longer supervises the MCU.

When we made the first Avengers, Kevin Feige told me, listen, I might not be here tomorrow, Ruffalo Told The independent Last year. He likes, Ike [Isaac Perlmutter, Disneys largest shareholder at the time] doesn’t believe anyone will go to a superhero movie starring a woman. So if I’m still here tomorrow you’ll know I won this battle.