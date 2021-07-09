‘So You Think You Can Dance’ co-creator Nigel Lythgoe receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame – CBS Los Angeles

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ co-creator Nigel Lythgoe received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday in the first outdoor all-star ceremony since March 3, 2020.

“I am so proud and honored that the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is awarding me a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Lythgoe said in a video posted to Twitter.

Lythgoe was introduced by her friend Priscilla Presley and sons Kris and Simon at the 11:30 am ceremony outside the W Hollywood Hotel on Hollywood Boulevard.

Lionel Richie, Mary Murphy and Finola Hughes were also in attendance.

The ceremony was broadcast on the Walk of Fame website, walkoffame.com.

Lythgoe was approved to receive his star in 2019 and it was due to be unveiled in April 2020, but the ceremony has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday also marked Lythgoe’s 72nd birthday.

The star is the 2,697th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars.

