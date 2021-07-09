“The White Lotus” star Jennifer Coolidge on being the “Original MILF”





“It’s great to be the original MILF”, Jennifer coolidge Told Variety at the premiere of HBO’s “The White Lotus”. “I know there are other people who are meant to be MILFs, but I hope I’m the first choice.” On the red carpet at the Bel-Air Bay Club in Pacific Palisades, Coolidge opened up about her iconic role as Stifler’s mother in “American Pie” and played a tougher role in “The White Lotus,” which premiered July 11. . , written and directed by Mike White, the limited series follows a group of guests through a luxurious Hawaiian resort as their paths intertwine and something sinister slowly brews beneath the hotel’s idyllic setting. White specifically wanted Coolidge for the role of grieving hotel guest Tanya McQuoid, who carries her mother’s ashes into the complex, to show another side of the “Legally Blonde” actor’s talent. “It was a lot of tough emotions, a lot of tough stuff to go through,” said Coolidge, whose own mother died of pancreatic cancer. “Mike gave me real things to play on… I don’t understand these roles. If you look at my CV, I play a lot of silly people, not complicated people, and it’s a really juicy role. The series touches on themes related to family, race, gender, and death, but White said the real inspiration behind “The White Lotus” is money. “I wanted to do something about how money infects all of our relationships,” White said. “I thought it would be a fun theme to explore in connection with people on vacation together.” While “The White Lotus” focuses on the hotel’s privileged guests and their distressed staff counterparts, White doesn’t necessarily spell out who the heroes and villains of the story are. “Mike is open to his characters the same way you want people to be open to others. It lets them surprise and sees their failures without trying to water them down, and it lets you be aware of their hopes and aspirations, ”said Fred hechinger, who plays Quinn Mossbacher, technology enthusiast who has become passionate about nature. “The absurdity, the joy and the misery of humanity… Mike sees it right.” In the spirit of the show, whose tagline is “Heaven Isn’t a Vacation,” White and the cast shared their most traumatic stories on a trip. “I was in Hungary with my family when I was younger, and I didn’t want to do this tour, so I acted like I had a stomach ache,” White said. “A doctor came into the room and said, ‘Oh, he has appendicitis, he won’t be able to get on the plane,’ and I said, ‘I’m pretending! I pretend ! “ Connie britton said his personal vacation nightmare happened while scuba diving in Fiji. “It was so beautiful, then I was about 25 or 30 feet deep and suddenly I was convinced that my equipment was breaking down and I was taking on water. So I just took it out of my mouth, ”she said. “Luckily I had a really good instructor, but it was so terrifying.” Jon gries“The most significant travel story happened after he and 15 friends visited a famous restaurant in England. “We went to Trafalgar Square, and we were all affected in exactly the same way by the same thing happening in [‘Bridesmaids’] where they get the races, “the” Napoleon Dynamite “actor said.” We all looked at each other at the same time like, ‘Oh my God.’ “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2021/scene/news/the-white-lotus-jennifer-coolidge-milf-hbo-mike-white-1235014815/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos