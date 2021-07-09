Go on a day trip; celebrating the return of the Hollywood Bowl – Orange County Register





Festival Pass is a newsletter that arrives weekly in your inbox. But during the high festival season you also get bonus editions! Subscribe now. Prior to attending Day Trip in San Bernardino last weekend, the last festival I covered on the field was Desert Daze in 2019, 21 months ago. The atmosphere at Day Trip was almost electric with bliss, perhaps even fueled a bit by the effort it took to move the festival to San Bernardino just days before it started. I met with Pasquale Rotella from Insomniac about location changes, refunds, and finding accommodation for a day trip. There, I told fans about the event and the Insomniac production team gave us a glimpse of how they organized the festival. Oh, and did I mention the drone show? Insomniac is already revealing future festivals this year, including the Escape in San Bernardino lineup scheduled for Halloween weekend. And while I was on Day Trip, my colleague Peter Larsen returned to the Hollywood Bowl for a celebration with Kool & the Gang. In the meantime, if you wanted to experience Primavera Sound’s American debut, you’ll have to wait a little longer. Keep your eyes open: Stagecoach announced that programming will be released next week So expect a bonus edition of the Festival Pass when that happens. Hello sunshine Day Trip, the first major Insomniac festival in Southern California after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, harnessed the energy of fans who were just happy to be together and to dance again. The festival also featured Insomniac’s first drone show. Don’t miss our photos of the festival. What a long and strange journey Hosting festivals after COVID is a bit like stepping back into the ’90s, CEO and founder of Insomniac Events, Pasquale Rotella told me last week. Learn more about the Day Trip roller coaster seafront trip to San Bernardino. Refuse for what? Insomniac also released lineup for the Halloween-themed Escape Festival, which arrives in San Bernardino in October. Highlights include DJ Snake, The Chainsmokers, Zedd and Benny Benassi. See the full lineup and find out how to get tickets. The wait is the hardest part Primavera Sound has again postponed plans for its US debut. Now the festival is slated for LA State Historic Park in 2022, but it’s also extended to three days. Reunion at the Hollywood Bowl The Hollywood Bowl once again welcomed the public with fireworks and Kool & the Gang for the holiday weekend. Celebrate the good times (post-pandemic), come on! Have the Festival Pass delivered to your weekly inbox.

