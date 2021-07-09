Andie MacDowell kisses gray hair at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival





Andie MacDowell, 63, rocked his natural grays on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

She wore her hair down and wavy, and pulled back into a low, messy ponytail.

After growing her gray hair in quarantine, she embraced it fully. Lack of access to hair salons over the past year has incidentally prompted many women to reveal their natural gray whether they planned it or not. Lucky for Andie MacDowell, she was pleasantly surprised by her appearance of silver locks and has now fully kissed them, so much so that she rocked them on the red carpet. The 63-year-old actress was present this year at the Cannes Film Festival in partnership with L’Oréal Paris. On the first night, her quintessential voluminous waves were the star of the show in their new salt and pepper form, and were complemented by her dress embellished in cool tones. Daniele VenturelliGetty Images On the second night, she changed it up: her hair was pushed back into a low, wispy ponytail paired with a blush-toned one-shoulder number. Daniele VenturelliGetty Images And unsurprisingly, its sleek demeanor elicited quite a reaction. “That hair on you!” Obsessed! ”Journalist Lauren Zima commented Instagram. “Timeless beauty! Another wrote. MacDowell was thrilled to bring her new ‘make to a big event after the lockdown, and she shared with People how his glam team styled him. The focus of both hairstyles was flawed – messy, yet classy. “I don’t worry about keeping it under control,” she said. “We focused on the wilderness. We left with that. Her daughters take credit for her gray hair. They were the ones who encouraged her to keep them when they started to come in, and MacDowell is glad they did. But she admitted that she Is must use a lot more conditioner than before. “Because of the money, it gets a little drier even more. The texture gets even more skinny, but I embrace everything, ”she explained. “I just put on conditioner and left it in there. If I don’t work, that’s all I do. I just sleep in it sometimes. Additional conditioning and all, she wouldn’t change a thing and hopes her self-confidence sets an example for other women. “I’m comfortable. I love myself. That’s where you come to when you’re my age,” she said. “I feel responsible for being a positive reflection of women as I grow older. ‘they’re getting old. I hope I do. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

