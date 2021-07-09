Entertainment
Laura Jane Grace concert sells out in 17 minutes
Tickets didn’t last long for the punk rocker Laura Jane Graces next show in infamous Philadelphia Four seasons total landscaping.
They went on sale Thursday afternoon. Barely 17 minutes later, the show had sold all 200 tickets.
Well done everyone, well done, ”Grace wrote on Twitter. “See you in Philly.
Four Seasons Total Landscaping, of course, is known for an apparent confusion involving former President Donald Trumps campaign staff and advisor Rudy Giuliani in the 2020 elections.
The Trumps campaign held a press conference there in November 2020 in place of the most famous Four Seasons hotel chain. The place is located near a crematorium and a sex shop, and many people have speculated that this was a logistical confusion.
Grace best known as a frontwoman for punk rockers against me! will perform a solo show at the Four Seasons. The former Neapolitan will share the stage with Brendan Kelly from The arms of Laurent.
This will be the first and last time Brendan and I will perform in front of a landscaping company, Grace said in a statement, and we promise it will be better than this MAGA show.
On Twitter, she credited Kelly with coming up with the “brilliant” idea for the August 21 show at the Four Seasons.
It really will be the best story ever told, folks, “Kelly wrote on Twitter,” this time with twice the landscaping. I’m just happy to be able to share the stage with my dear friends Rudy Giuliani & @LauraJaneGrace.
Grace grew up in Naples and trained Against Me! the. She moved to Gainesville after turning 18 and eventually found fame with hit albums such as Reinventing Axl Rose and Transgender Dysphoria Blues.
She has also released solo albums, including Last Year’s Stay Alive and Memoir Tranny: Confessions of Punk Rock’s Most Infamous Anarchist Sale (she came out transgender in 2012).
Four Seasons Total Landscaping had been considering hosting a concert for a few months, sales manager Sean Middleton told the Philadelphia Inquirer. He said there were only 200 tickets for the intimate acoustic show.
Like that notorious Trump press conference, the concert will take place outside the venue’s green and white garage door. There will also be a Four Seasons Total Landscaping truck for selfies and maybe even a Giuliani cardboard cutout.
The show’s announcement led to nationwide coverage for Grace and the concert, including political media such as The Hill. Is this a first for me? Grace wrote on Facebook about The Hill article. I think this is a first for me.
Due to the sold-out show, Grace added a second concert later that night instead of Philadelphia Kung Fu tie. Tickets cost $ 25.
