Nick Cave opens latest version of “Truth Be Told” in West Hollywood – WWD





TELL THE TRUTH : Less than a year before his first retrospective at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, Nick Cave, the civic-minded visual artist best known for his fantastic Soundsuits, made his big screen debut this week with his public art “Truth Be Told”. exposure. Projected onto a full motion digital tower at 8775 Sunset Boulevard, the work was created in collaboration with artist Bob Faust and was commissioned for West Hollywood, as part of Arts on Sunset. The dual-screen video, spanning roughly 50 feet on the west side and 30 feet on the east side, features a moving figure, dressed in a sequined Soundsuit. His face is hidden, scrutinizing the front of an abacus. He moves with defensive body language as the words “Truth Be Told” appear in black and move through the white frame. The frame turns red and the phrase is repeated repeatedly, filling the entire space. “In a time when so much disinformation and racist beliefs are finally surfacing, it’s more important than ever to speak the truth to power, and in many cases to ourselves,” Cave said in an article on the exhibit. on Instagram. The first iteration of “Truth Be Told” was made in reaction to the murder of George Floyd, installed on The School of Kinderhook at the Jack Shainman Gallery in New York. New versions of the digital billboards are showing this month in the United States, including Atlanta, Washington, DC and Boston, while the West Hollywood exhibit is on view through August 30. Meanwhile, Cave’s “Forothermore” retrospective at the MCA begins on May 14, 2022. Considered the most comprehensive study of Cave’s work to date, the exhibition will feature over a dozen sound combinations, including a new series of embellished garments, titled “Sound Combinations 9:29; »An installation with thousands of moving kinetic spinning tops suspended in the atrium of the museum and works never seen before. Other highlights include a room-sized video installation that will surround viewers with splashing flowing water, creatures and patterns, the artist’s recent sculptures of hands, heads and limbs. made of bronze and items found in the streets, such as shotgun cartridges. Cave designed his Soundsuits – whose influences include the African shaman, Haitian voodoo dolls, Parisian fashion shows, and George Clinton concerts – to hide gender, race and class and force the viewer to watch something without judgment. “It comes down to the differences,” Cave said in a 2015 interview. “How do we find ways to come to terms with our differences? You look at this hybrid human, yet he’s alien, yet he has this sense of meaning. authority.How do we get there and be open to a different kind of acceptance? Psychology exploits multiple ways in which we encounter the world around us. The artist created his first Soundsuit in 1992, a year after Rodney King was beaten up by the police. “This is the initiator who brought me to work in this environment,” said Cave. “How does it feel to feel less than, streamlined?” I don’t know from my point of view although I am a black man.

