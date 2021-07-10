Disney shares details on new adventures coming to Jungle Cruise attraction





ORLANDO, Florida The Walt Disney World Imagineers shared new details on Friday about the theme change of the Jungle Cruise attraction to Walt Disney World and Disneyland. [TRENDING: 1 dead in crash with ambulance | DeSantis parts with Trump | Arrest in country club triple slaying] Some of the enchantments added to the Disneyland attraction include a wrecked boat overtaken by chimps, the new lost and found location of Trader Sam, and explorers who found their way to a tree. Some of the changes are already visible at Walt Disney World. A d Disney first shared details about the changes to the attraction in January. Officials said some of the upgrades will include an inclusive new story, characters and wild animals, and of course new jokes told by world-famous Jungle Cruise skippers. The chimps took over the wrecked boat from a safari expedition on the famous jungle cruise at Disneyland Park. Official reopening on July 16, 2021. (Disney) We were excited to build on the history of the jungle cruise to include new adventures that stay true to the experience we know and love, while adding more humor, more wildlife, and an interconnected story, said Chris Beatty, an imaginative who led the creative development of the enhancements. As part of the creative development, we have also introduced characters from around the world and taken a thoughtful approach to ensure an accurate representation of the cultures in our history. A d In April, Disney announced that classic Trader Sam character would soon be leading the attraction-themed lost and found location near the end of the ride. The new scenes are one of many that are interconnected and build on the original story and humor of the jungle cruise. Alberta Falls asked longtime friend Trader Sam to run the Lost & Found store, which now looks more like a gift shop from Disneyland Park’s famous Jungle Cruise. Officially reopening on July 16, 2021, Jungle Cruise will offer new adventures, an expanded storyline and more humor as the skippers take guests on an ironic journey along some of the world’s most remote rivers. (Disney) Together with the team at Walt Disney World, we developed the props together and had a lot of conversations about the gags. We worked really hard to make sure we were in tune with the story we were telling, said Kim Irvine, Executive Creative Director of Walt Disney Imagineering. Attraction changes are underway at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort, and are expected to be completed later this summer. Meanwhile, at Disneyland, visitors will see the new looks when the attraction reopens on July 16. A d Use the form below to register for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Scoops theme park newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

