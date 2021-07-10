Terrence Howard Says Acting Won’t Be His Legacy When Judson Appears





An actor known for his roles on the “Empire” TV show and films such as “Crash” and “Hustle & Flow” says that one day acting will be just a footnote in his legacy. Oscar and Golden Globe nominee Terrence Howard appeared at Judson University in Elgin on Friday as part of his “Conversations” series with host and Judson alumnus Mark Vargas. Howard began the conversation by describing his upbringing in Chicago as the son of a 16-year-old mother and 18-year-old father. Her mother, who had three children by the age of 18, was still able to complete her education and earn a bachelor’s degree. Howard said his father had become an entrepreneur who instilled a desire to “know the truth” in his children. “Growing up my biggest passion was how everything worked,” said Howard, who now owns 87 patents as an inventor. “I would look at a bubble and ask myself why it takes the shape of a ball, why not a square or a circle? “ Howard said he changed his specialization several times in college, from chemical engineering to civil engineering and then to electricity, trying to find answers to the questions he asked. Not finding them, he leaves school and becomes an actor. “My desire as an actor was selfish. I wanted to make a lot of money. I kept acting because I appreciate the attention,” he said in a room full of laughter. “It was very rewarding to go out and be someone else in front of strangers.” The conversation took a tough turn in his acting life about a third of the way, when Vargas set the stage for Howard to talk about a drone project he’s working on called “Lynchpin.” Lynchpin is a drone created from interlocking pentagonal shapes that creates the ability to fly with six degrees of freedom. “It’s what they commonly call alien technology,” Howard said, comparing it to the “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” spacecraft with its ability to hover and turn around. He said several Lynchpins would work together “by creating modular links and working as a unified system”. Howard envisions a myriad of applications. “We plan to take it into the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter and start mining that asteroid belt,” he said. Vargas announced that he will be chairman of the Howard drone company and that former Governor Rod Blagojevich, who was also in attendance, will head an advisory board. Vargas asked Howard what achievement he would be most proud of in his obituary. “If I am successful,” said Howard, “there will never be a need for my obituary.”

