Anders Danielsen Lie has two vocations and two films in Cannes – deadline





Norwegian actor Anders Danielsen Lie will be busy in Cannes with two films premiering in Competition. It’s not a new phenomenon for on-screen talent to support various films, but Lie is likely the only professional actor who will make it to the Palace while taking time off from his other full-time medical job: The Doctor. recently worked with the Covid-19 vaccination program in Oslo and has been straddling the two vocations for years. In a case of art imitating life, Lie says he feels a bit like the main character of one of his Cannes films, that of Joachim Trier. The worst person in the world—The closing chapter of the director’s Oslo trilogy after Reprise (2006) and 2011 Oslo, August 31 (The lie appeared in all three). Related story With four films in Cannes, La Seydoux will reign on the Croisette – Interview In the latter film, Lie co-stars with Renate Reinsve, who plays Julie, a woman in her early thirties. “She’s reached a point in her life where she has to make all the important decisions,” says Lie. “She is a talented and intelligent woman who has had the privilege to postpone all of these choices.” For Lie, the border between medicine and theater “is a choice I should have made many years ago, but unfortunately I haven’t been able to make that choice yet, so it creates challenges for me from time to time. time, on both sides. . “ Lie is also working abroad, and he will have French director Mia Hansen-Løve Bergman Island in Competition also this year. He won’t reveal much about his role, to avoid spoilers, Anders Danielsen Lie is “One To Watch” in Deadline’s Cannes print magazine, with Lea Seydoux on the cover. Click here to read the digital edition.

but said that the location of the film, the island of Fårö, was a meditative experience. “It was special and unique to shoot a film in all the places Ingmar Bergman has shot, especially when you consider how blurry the lines were between his private and artistic life.” Lie, who in 2018 portrayed terrorist Anders Behring Breivik in Paul Greengrass’ heartbreaking Netflix film 22nd of July, says he “would love” to do more American projects. But the pandemic and his obligations as a doctor have clearly complicated matters lately. “It’s hard to plan a life because working as a doctor and working as an actor are both time consuming occupations. It was never the plan, but it was sometimes very significant too. Maybe I have different perspectives that not all actors have. I feel like I have one foot in the real world; I have met a lot of people in difficult situations and I feel like I learned a lot about acting by practicing as a doctor.

