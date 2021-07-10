NEMI and Actors Equity collaborate on a new ventilation protocol





CHURCH OF THE FALLS, Virginia. The National Energy Management Institute (NEMI), the ventilation, indoor air quality and air balancing arm of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation (SMART), and Actors Equity Association, the union national representative representing more than 51,000 professional actors and directors of live theater, have joined forces to publish a new model of ventilation standard for live performance spaces. SMART represents more than 180,000 sheet metal and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) experts across North America. The new specification, which is available free of charge to anyone who owns or manages an auditorium, provides new, concrete guidance on how theater operators can ensure a safe workplace and indoor air quality for them. workers and members of the public. Covering everything from operations to maintenance to system design, the protocol is drawn from respected industry organizations such as the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) among others and incorporates feedback from site operators and professional HVAC technicians. See the new guide here. When unions come together and work together, even if they are from different sectors, they can make the workplace safer for everyone. This is especially true in this case, where not only the workers will benefit, but the public as well, said Mary McColl, executive director of the Actors Equity Association. Using this new resource will be a concrete way for producers, owners and theater operators to show their commitment to putting in place safe, resilient and energy efficient ventilation systems as they emerge from the pandemic. This new protocol is based on science and lessons from the field of professional union HVAC technicians during the pandemic, said David Bernett, administrator of NEMI. It will mean safer workplaces for everyone in a theater, from performers to audiences and staff, for years to come. Unions of artists, sheet metal workers and HVAC technicians have used their lessons from the pandemic to create a playbook for safer, more resilient and efficient live performance venues, said David Michaels, professor at the George Washington University School of Public Health and former administrator of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Improving indoor air will prevent not only COVID, but also flu and other airborne illnesses, Michaels added. So many live performance spaces are not only devoted to art, they are often places of public gathering in communities for public and educational functions. With this new playbook, I hope Congress will consider a grant program to upgrade HVAC systems in performance venues. Modernizing the infrastructure of our live performance spaces would not only support good HVAC technician jobs for the middle class, but would also mean a safer environment for the general public and artists. During the pandemic, the Actors Equity Association worked to make workplace safety a priority, retaining Michaels to advise the union on safety issues in the event of a pandemic. The union recently released updated safety guidelines for producers. Equity also fought for a testing and vaccination site in New York City to help reopen the city’s theater district. Actors Equity Association, founded in 1913, is the American union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and managers. Equity strives to advance the careers of its members by negotiating salaries, improving working conditions and offering a wide range of benefits (health and retirement included). Member: AFL-CIO, FIA.www.actorsequity.org#EquityWorks # # # # #

### The National Energy Management Institute (NEMI) is a nonprofit organization funded and managed jointly by the Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors National Association (SMACNA) and the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation (SMART). It provides supervisor level training and professional inspector / design training to SMART members and signatory contractors in the areas of testing, tuning and balancing (TAB), fire damper testing, testing smoke control systems, indoor air quality, noise and vibration testing and mechanical acceptance testing. Additional information can be found at www.nemionline.org or by calling 703-299-5646.

