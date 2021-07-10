Popstar, actor, baker, lion – the many talents of Andrew Papas

It’s a good thing Andrew Papas is playing an animated lion. The real thing is way too overlooked for this energetic cat.

Neat like a pin and bristling with energy, Papas has just come out of a rehearsal for Madagascar, the musical.

The 27-year-old triple threat – he dances, he acts, he sings – plays the city lion, Alex, in the show which debuted in Auckland on July 8 and comes to Wellington and Christchurch in August.

Hes lost his three-layered costume – it’s hot in there and his rugged makeup (an hour into the app) for his civilians.

Blessed are the clothes of a human.

Playing Alex is awesome, he says. And the spectacle itself is the very definition of pleasure.

Yeah, we’re a bunch of animals on stage, but the choreography, the songs, the humor is very energetic and fast-paced and it’s just a really high quality show.

Papas, a perfectly haired guy with sparkling eyes, knows how to sell it.

Papas has been performing since the age of 11.

The young performer returned to his roots with musical theater.

He had many reincarnations after his childhood on the stage, most notably being a sixth of the made boy group Titanium, but more on that later.

He got his first gig at the age of 11 in a school production that paved the way for a life in the biz.

He auditioned for a role in Joseph and the incredible Technicolor dream coat. He had never attended a musical. He barely knew what a musical was, he said.

He remembers auditioning in front of a battle ax from a teacher who was moved to tears by his performance.

Of course, he landed the role of Joseph or the story wouldn’t be worth telling.

It changed everything, he says. I just fell into the theater and realized, this is what i want to do.

It was like a really big time for me in my life. I think sometimes, and if that hadn’t happened, you know, like, would I have done the things that I did?

Boyband, actor, baker – Papas is a bit of a gift.

Papas knew he had a good flute playing, having sung in the church choir.

But it was Joseph who really put him on the path to musical performance. He joined the National Youth Theater Company and sang and danced throughout his teenage years.

At the age of 14, he was selected to represent Aotearoa at the World Performing Arts Championships in Los Angeles.

He was kind of blown away by the experience of playing with others like him in Tinseltown. It made him think that a career doing what he loved might be possible.

Armed with the gold medals he came back with, he started writing and recording his own songs and posting videos of himself singing. He grinds his teeth now, but it all led him to his next, and perhaps the biggest, gig.

Andrew Papas plays city dweller Alex the Lion in the musical Madagascar.

In 2012, a friend who was listening to The Edge called him to tell him that the radio station was starting a boy band.

She said I should audition, and I thought, yeah, okay, that sounds like fun. So I followed and was chosen as one of the top 10.

Mandatory training camp followed with all manner of shenanigans – an on-air busking gig, pop-up performances.

There was the usual overwhelming reality show formula of dropping one hope a day. Papas made the final cut.

Life as he knew it changed that day. Living the dream doesn’t even come close to what happened next. He was in Nirvana.

This whole experience changed my life. I wasn’t just trying to make music professionally anymore, I actually did, says Papas.

We did shows and tours and people booked us. It also meant that we had a responsibility to deliver – good shows, good music, good songs. I felt the excitement and the pressure. But above all, I felt really ready.

Boy band Titanium at a signing session for fans at the time. From left to right TK Paradza, Andrew Papas, Haydn Linsley, Jordi Webber, Shaquille Paranihi-Ngauma, Zac Taylor.

Titanium has opened for some big international names in big stadiums: Mariah Carey, Jason Derulo among them.

They had hit songs – at one point three in the Top 40, including a number one. One song was double platinum. Papas said he could have died happy right there.

They had fans and a lot of them. They couldn’t date without being overwhelmed. It was a big deal. It was actually pretty awesome.

They spent seven months in the United States chasing this American dream.

They performed the US national anthem at Madison Square Gardens for the game between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics.

We did it Arcapella, and you could have heard a fly flying in that crowd, Papas recalls.

Andrew Papas is playing the role of Alex the Lion in the upcoming Madagascar production.

But after four years, the dynamic between the group was changing.

I have always been motivated, I have always wanted to get things done. I want to move on to the next challenge. I want to move on to the next achievement, and I felt like we weren’t making any progress. It was then that I decided it was time to go out on my own.

It turns out that titanium isn’t indestructible, after all.

Solo, he had four singles in the top 20. There were more musicals and a few TV shows. And there was love.

At the start of Titanium, he met his wife Megan who was DJay on The Edge (she is now on ZM). Nine years her senior, she’s the child of the relationship, says Papas.

I’m like daddy.

There are a lot of things in the business that could derail a relationship – the forced separation with gigs on opposite ends of the country, the pressure from the business, the exposure. But he’s not worried.

They know the pitfalls after nine years spent together in their respective high-level jobs.

We are totally in sync. We always say Two Punk Kids – us against the world.

Papas and Chante Van Der Westhuizen who as teenagers both competed at the World Performing Arts Championships in Los Angeles where they both won medals.

Andrew Papas was born in South Africa and moved to Aotearoa at the age of eight.

His paternal family is Greek (they shortened their name to Papadopoulos).

No one in his family likes the spotlight, he says. My mom sings in the church choir, my dad sings in the shower, but that’s it.

When he was younger he used to beat his father’s Beach Boys CDs. He also liked cheesy bands: S Club Seven, the Spice Girls

He also liked baking. He learned this trade from his mother.

And being the top performer that he is, Papas went on to open Beaufort + Co cafe on the North Shore of Aucklands with Megan, where they specialized in donuts. A new one every week for the 17 months they’ve been running it.

When Megan was pregnant with their son Bastian, now 5 months old, they turned him over and focused on the family. Fatherhood is a role he is particularly proud of.

For now, he is the primary caregiver while Megan has returned to the airwaves.

Papas has found success as a solo artist.

And in this domesticated world he finds himself in, he is also a lion. For a few hours each night, play Alex, the main attraction of the Central Park Zoo and the self-proclaimed King of New York.

Afterwards, who knows. I’m always on the lookout for the next big thing. I always reinvent myself.

Broadway, the West End, that’s what he thinks.

Oh, and a cookbook. And a cooking show.

Dream big. Become crazy. Andrew Papas is ready.